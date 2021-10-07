SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Musketeers' road game against Omaha has been postponed

OMAHA — Due to mechanical issues with the ice rink at Ralston Arena, the Omaha Lancers’ home opener scheduled for Friday has being postponed.

Omaha is working to resolve the issue and will announce a rescheduled date when confirmed.

The Musketeers next play on Saturday at Fargo. They'll return home Friday, Oct. 22, against Tri-City.

USD's Slaughter named Senior CLASS nominee

South Dakota fifth-year senior Sami Slaughter has been selected as one of 30 candidates, who excel both on and off the court, for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award in collegiate volleyball.

Slaughter is one of two Summit League athletes selected among the 30 candidates which includes Denver’s Tina Boe.

Slaughter, a two-time All-Summit League First Team selection, is second on the team in kills per set at 2.62. Slaughter had a career-high 22 kills in the Coyotes most recent match, a five-set win over Kansas City. She has contributed 10 solo blocks and 24 block assists.

Slaughter, who graduated with a degree in Marketing in the spring, is currently pursuing a master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Off the court, the Harrisburg, South Dakota, native is peer mentor on campus and helps, along with the volleyball team, at the Ronald McDonald House in Sioux Falls.

