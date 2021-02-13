Stampede makes comeback to beat Sioux City Musketeers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux City Musketeers saw an early lead evaporate on Friday, falling to rival Sioux Falls 4-3 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Musketeers opened the scoring with 12:52 remaining in the first period. Ben Steeves fought through two Stampede defenders and got off a pass to Carter Loney, who powered the puck past Sioux Fall goaltender Trent Burnham.

Sioux City extended the lead just 55 seconds into the second period when Bennett Schimek scored on a sharp-angle from just above the goal line. But the Stampede cut the deficit in half minutes later when Sam Rhodes drilled a slapshot past Musketeer netminder Akira Schmid.

Sioux Falls would then open the third period with three consecutive goals and never trailed after that. Brandon Chabrier tied the game on a line-rush with 12:40 left in regulation before Luke Toporowski put his team up 3-2 less than two minutes later. Michael Citara added a goal with 5:10 remaining to give the Stampede their largest lead of the night.