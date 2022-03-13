Steeves scores two to lead Sioux City to win over Des Moines

SIOUX CITY-- For the second consecutive week, the Sioux City Musketeers played a rare Sunday home game, and for the second straight Sunday, the Muskies sent their fans into the work week happy.

The Musketeers defeated Des Moines, 3-1, to finish off a stretch of back-to-back-to-back games. Sioux City went 2-1 over the weekend, kicking things off with a 3-2 home loss to Waterloo on Friday. The Muskies traveled to Sioux Falls on Saturday, where they beat the Stampede, 3-1, and then returned home in victorious fashion for the Sunday tilt against the Buccaneers.

Sioux City dominated the Buccaneers in total shots, with the Muskies shooting the puck 44 times against Des Moines goalie Remington Keopple.

The Buccaneers took 20 shots in the game against Sioux City goalie Kristoffer Eberly, who was making his USHL debut. Eberly wound up with 19 saves on 20 opportunities.

Ben Steeves was the driving force for Sioux City on offense, and got the scoring started with a goal for the Muskies at 12:28 in the first period, with assists from Dylan James and Bennett Schimek.

Des Moines' Dovar Tinling tied it up at 17:03 with a goal of his own, but the Musketeers took the lead back for good early in the second. At 3:30, Tabor Heaslip snuck one past Keopple to give Sioux City the 2-1 lead, with assists from Charlie Schoen and Dylan Gratton.

Steeves sealed it for the Musketeers when he scored again at 11:50 in the third period, with an assist from Grant Slukynsky.

The win improves Sioux City's record to 29-14 on the season, good for second place behind Tri-City in the USHL Western Conference standings.

Des Moines fell to 15-27 overall.

The Musketeers will play again on Friday, at Omaha.

