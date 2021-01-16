 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strong second lifts Sioux City Musketeers past Sioux Falls
View Comments
SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS

Strong second lifts Sioux City Musketeers past Sioux Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Sioux City Musketeers bounced back from an overtime loss a night before, topping Sioux Falls 4-3 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Friday.

The Musketeers struck first when Brian Carrabes ripped a slapshot from the right circle past Stampede netminder Trent Burnham with seven minutes left in the first period. Sioux City looked to take a one-goal lead into the intermission but Sioux Falls struck back when Cole Sillinger scored on a one-timer with 0.2 seconds left in the period.

The Musketeers quickly rebounded, scoring three consecutive second period goals. Bennett Schimek found the back of the net on an odd-angle shot minutes before Justin Hryckowian scored 4-on-4 to put the Musketeers up by two. Then it was Joel Maatta taking a puck away right in front of the Sioux Falls net and sliding it past Burnham to give Sioux City a 4-1 lead. However Stampede forward Luke Toporowski cut the deficit in half with a goal midway through the period and Sioux Falls’ Tyler Haskins scored with 6:34 left in regulation to bring the Stampede within one. But Sioux Falls couldn’t capitalize on a late Musketeer penalty as Sioux City held off a furious rally to secure the victory.

Eight different Musketeers recorded a point in the contest while Alex Tracy stopped 21 shots in net. Sioux City evens their record at 8-8-1.

Brian Carrabes

Carrabes
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fusco to make USHL debut
Musketeers

Fusco to make USHL debut

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers took a gamble this summer, saving a roster spot for Harvard-bound defensemen John Fusco. With the world…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News