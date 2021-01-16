Strong second lifts Sioux City Musketeers past Sioux Falls

The Musketeers struck first when Brian Carrabes ripped a slapshot from the right circle past Stampede netminder Trent Burnham with seven minutes left in the first period. Sioux City looked to take a one-goal lead into the intermission but Sioux Falls struck back when Cole Sillinger scored on a one-timer with 0.2 seconds left in the period.

The Musketeers quickly rebounded, scoring three consecutive second period goals. Bennett Schimek found the back of the net on an odd-angle shot minutes before Justin Hryckowian scored 4-on-4 to put the Musketeers up by two. Then it was Joel Maatta taking a puck away right in front of the Sioux Falls net and sliding it past Burnham to give Sioux City a 4-1 lead. However Stampede forward Luke Toporowski cut the deficit in half with a goal midway through the period and Sioux Falls’ Tyler Haskins scored with 6:34 left in regulation to bring the Stampede within one. But Sioux Falls couldn’t capitalize on a late Musketeer penalty as Sioux City held off a furious rally to secure the victory.