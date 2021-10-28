Sweden to Sioux City: Musketeers' goalie Axel Mangbo is a long way from home

SIOUX CITY — Axel Mangbo has come a long way to get where he is today. 4,459 miles, in fact.

Mölle is a small fishing village on the west of Sweden, directly across the water from Denmark. It’s home to about 700 people, including Mangbo, Sioux City’s newest goalie.

Mangbo had only been to America once in his life before making the trip west to join the Musketeers this past summer. Several years ago, he and his teammates on the Sweden Select U15 squad played a tournament in Philadelphia, after which they spent a couple days in New York.

Now Mangbo is back in the US, a member of the first-place Musketeers, and he has seen plenty of action while splitting game reps with 2020 holdover Alex Tracy in the early part of the season.

The Swedish expat joined the Muskies as a first round pick this past spring in Phase II of the USHL Draft, and through four games, has a save percentage of 92.4, sixth-best in the league.

On Saturday, Mangbo finished with 18 saves in Sioux City’s 4-1 home win over Des Moines.

“He’s a guy that has had success overseas,” Sioux City head coach Luke Strand said. “Last year was a different season with COVID, as far as playing the number of games. He didn’t really get a chance to play, but he’s found a way to be successful. He’s got a great track record of being a talented goalie. He’s adjusted to North America, not only on the ice but as a human being as well.”

Before moving to a nearby town in 2019 to pursue his hockey dreams, Mangbo had spent his entire life living in Mölle. He credits his father with sparking his love for the game, with a fateful trip to the rink about 10 years ago.

“My dad took me to the rink one day when I was young,” Mangbo said. “I was around eight years old and I started as a player first, but after a year or so I started playing goal-tender. Since then, I’ve just had so much fun that I’ve kept doing it. And now I’m here.”

Since making that transition to the goal-tender position, Mangbo has had lots of success. After putting up a 3.17 goals against average and an 88.7 save percentage in 2019-2020, Mangbo improved in limited action last season while playing for the Swedish Rögle BK J18 squad, where his save percentage improved to 93.3, and his goals against average dropped to 2.01.

As for why he decided to take up the goalie position, Mangbo mentioned that he loves the all-or-nothing nature of it. Success or failure is clear cut.

“If it goes good, you’re the hero,” Mangbo said. “If it goes bad, some guys blame it on the goalie. I like that. To be the hero sometimes. That is what triggers me.”

Mangbo is just the latest in a successful line of European goalies who have laced up for the Musketeers. The late Matiss Kivlenieks, a native of Latvia, set several team records at goal-tender in 2017-2018, before signing a deal with the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets.

Last season, Swiss-expat Akira Schmid finished with a USHL-best 2.01 goals against average, before signing his three-year entry level contract with the New Jersey Devils.

“I think it helps when the previous players have had success, that little chain and pipeline ...,” Strand said. “Akira got his first win (Friday) in pro hockey, in the American Hockey League. Obviously, Matiss and what he has done here. It has been a long legacy of it and we’re happy to see that Axel has fallen right in line with it.”

Mangbo, Strand said, has adjusted well to his new surroundings both on and off the ice. As a hockey player, there are definitely some key differences between the Swedish and American game.

“It’s a new culture here,” Mangbo said. “It’s different from back home in Sweden, but I like it a lot here. I’m just enjoying it. Hockey-wise, because the rink is so much smaller, it’s a much faster game. They shoot from all kinds of angles. I would say that is the biggest difference.”

Mangbo has another stop planned in his American hockey future, with his commitment to Division I University of Vermont. But for now, he said, he is focused on being a Musketeer.

From the west coast of Sweden to the American Midwest, and from the Swedish select league to the USHL, Axel Mangbo has come a long way in his pursuit of his NHL dreams. And so far, Sioux City seems to be suiting him just fine.

“I have great teammates, and it has been a great place to be,” Mangbo said. “I’m just enjoying every moment here and trying to do the best I can for the team.”

Sioux City will play its next game on Friday, at Lincoln.

