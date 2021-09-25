Team USA defeats Sioux City Musketeers in season opener

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Sioux City Musketeers opened the season with a 4-2 loss on Saturday to Team USA during the Dick's Sporting Goods Fall Classic, hosted by the United States Hockey League.

Sioux City's Ben Steeves opened the scoring for the Musketeers at the 3-minute, 52-second mark of the first period.

Steeves scored 10 goals in 41 games for the Musketeers last season.

Nick Pierre and Grant Slukynsky had the assists on Steeves' goal.

Then, Team USA scored two straight goals.

Cutter Gauthier scored at the 7:35 mark of the second period, while Frank Nazar III scored at the 17:42 mark.

Dylan James scored the Muskies' second goal of the afternoon, and that came 34 seconds into the third period.

James is one of several new faces to the Musketeers this season.

Owen McLaughlin and Charlie Schoen had the assist to James' first goal as a Musketeer.

The game wasn't tied for very long, however.

Cole Spicer scored the go-ahead goal for USA, with 15:55 left in the game. Devin Kaplan scored the assist.