The Sioux City Musketeers have their regular-season roster

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers have announced their 25-player roster ahead of the start of the regular season on Thursday.

In the first season under head coach Jason Kersner, the Musketeers return a valued corps from their Clark Cup Championship winning team. They are set to bring back eight total players from that squad and Axel Mangbo.

Returning forwards include Nick Pierre, Grant Slukynsky, Sam Deckhut and Ben Doran.

Pierre is now a Sioux City household name since he scored the game winning, overtime goal in the deciding game of the Clark Cup Finals over Madison.

Defensively the Musketeers return Garrett Brown, William Smith, and Tomi Leppanen. Brown was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the 4th round of the 2022 NHL Draft with the 99th overall pick and is committed to play at the University of Denver. In 62 games last season with Sioux City he scored 16 points.

The lone net minder returning is Axel Mangbo, who went 11-5 in 19 games last season with a 2.89 GAA and a 0.893 Save percentage.

Other standouts joining the Musketeers for their first season in Sioux City include forward Sawyer Scholl who scored seven goals and collected 22 points in 58 games with the Green Bay Gamblers last season.

Colin Kessler who scored a pair of preseason goals, joins Sioux City from Culver Military Academy Prep where last season in 49 games he amassed 84 points with 39 goals and 45 assists.

On the blue line, defenseman Easton Zueger joins the squad. The Sioux Falls, South Dakota, product played 50 games for the Stampede and is committed to The United States Military Academy in West Point.

Sioux City begins its title defense at 11 a.m. Thursday in Pittsburgh at the Fall Classic when they face the Green Bay Gamblers. The Musketeers then face Chicago the following day, Friday at 1:30 Sioux City time.