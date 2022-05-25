'Together forever:' Musketeers unite around Luke Strand's final message to team

SIOUX CITY — Luke Strand saved the strongest message for last.

The Sioux City Musketeers and Madison Capitols were headed into overtime in Game 4 of the Clark Cup Final, and the Musketeers’ head coach thought he needed to give his team a spark for the next period.

So, he wrote the following words on a whiteboard at the Bob Suter Capitol Ice Arena visitor’s dressing room: “Together forever, never to part.”

The Musketeers looked at one another, creating some small talk as each other asked what that message meant.

“I didn’t know if Coach Strand was writing the Wi-Fi password up on the board or what,” Musketeers forward Ben Steeves said.

Strand let the players try to sink in what that meant, and then he explained those five words.

He thought about writing it in the second intermission, as the game was tied 0-0 at that point. Strand made no hesitation about it walking to the dressing room in the third intermission.

“It’s a long part of my life,” Strand said. “It started with my father and working backwards. It’s just what we are here. I saved it for when I thought I would need it and we needed it. They tried to figure it out and we talked about it. That was a forever moment.

“The overtime thing just showed our perseverance as a group,” Strand added. “I don’t think they wavered a hot second. It just meant they were going to finish the job.”

Musketeers captain Kirklan Irey said that the mood was calm in the dressing room, knowing that they needed just one goal to clinch the title.

“I think we knew what we had to do,” Irey said. “I didn’t have a clue what (Strand) wrote. He’s a smart coach. He works wonders.”

Those five words were again repeated a few times during Monday’s championship rally just outside the Tyson Events Center.

Not long after the overtime period began, Nick Pierre sunk a shot past Madison’s net to seal the first championship for the Musketeers in 20 years.

While the players threw their gear and started the celebration out on the ice, the coaches stayed back and shared a moment with each other behind the bench.

The coaching staff of Strand, Colten St. Clair, Mike Fanelli goaltender coach Shane Clifford and athletic trainer Jacqui Gutierrez shared the moment with one another before joining the young men out on the ice.

“I just cried, just cried,” Strand said. “These guys have put in the work. For me, if you earn things, you should get it. These guys earned it.”

Of course, this team won on the road, which they were so comfortable with. They went 5-for-5 in their road playoff games, including two in Tri-City and twice in Madison to clinch the cup.

In those five road games, the Musketeers outscored the Storm, Waterloo and Caps 17-11.

“It’s a tightness that we already had but it glued you and cemented you even more,” Strand said. “The fact they did it, for me, was no surprise. I think there’s an unselfishness on the road. You didn’t have to be a highlight reel player.”

