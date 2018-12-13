BONNYVILLE, Alberta | Sioux City Musketeers forward Bobby Brink scored a goal and recorded two assists Wednesday while helping the United States junior select team to a 7-3 win over Canada East in preliminary play at the World Junior A Challenge held at R.J. Lalonde Arena.
Brink is one of three Musketeers on the 22-player United States Hockey League roster guided by Jeff Noreen, the head coach of the United States Hockey League’s Tri-City Storm. Brink’s Sioux City teammates, defenseman Luke Johnson and forward Parker Ford, players who combined for three assists on Wednesday, are also part of a United States team that has posted a 2-0-1 record this week.
No matter if the Americans win or lose Friday afternoon’s preliminary game against Russia (3-0), they clinched a berth in the WJAC Tournament Semifinals, which will be held Saturday. The bronze medal game will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday and the gold medal game will start at 5 p.m. Sunday, also at R.J. Lalonde Arena.
Canada West has won two of the last three WJAC titles, though the United States won titles in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016. The Musketeers are also represented in this event (sponsored by Hockey Canada, the Canadian Junior Hockey League and the International Ice Hockey Federation) by associate head coach Mark Abalan, who served on Noreen’s staff for the 2013 team that won the gold medal at Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.
Preliminary play for the U.S. began Sunday with a 2-1 shootout loss to Canada West.
The Americans took a 1-0 lead when Griffin Ness of the Waterloo Blackhawks scored a goal at the 5:23 mark of the third period. Canada West tied it on Ethan Leyh’s goal with 10:56 remaining in regulation, then won the shootout, 2-1, the winning goal coming from Alex Newhook.
Winning goaltender Matthew Davis converted 41 of 42 save attempts in regulation, then stopped six of seven chances in the shootout. Brink, the USHL’s leading scorer with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) missed a shootout chance.
Tuesday, Trevor Janicke (Central Illinois Flyers) scored two goals while leading the U.S. to a 4-2 preliminary win over the Czech Republic.
Ford’s power play goal was the first of three second-period goals that gave the U.S. the lead from start to finish on Tuesday. Brink and Robert Mastrosimone (Chicago Steel) assisted on the goal.
Janicke scored both of his goals in the second period. Ryan O’Reilly (Fargo Force) concluded a 1-goal, 2-assist performance on a third-period goal. Winning goaltender Blake Pietila (Cedar Rapids Rough Riders) converted 32 of 34 save attempts.
Wednesday, Mastrosimone and Cal Kiefiuk (Central Illinois) scored two goals each for a U.S. team that trailed 2-0 when Derek Dicaire scored at the 3:05 mark of the first period.
Brink, a University of Denver recruit with 12 multi-point games thus far this season for Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers (including two hat tricks), then figured in on two power play goals midway through the first period that tied the game.
Brink pulled the Americans within 2-1 at the 6-minute mark with a man-advantage goal assisted by both Johnson and Matt Brown (Des Moines Buccaneers). Seventy-five seconds later, Brink and Brown assisted on Mastrosimone’s goal.
Ford, who has nine goals and eight assists for the Musketeers, assisted on a goal from Zac Jones (Tri-City Storm) that snapped the tie. However, Canada East forced a 3-3 game on Riley McCutcheon’s goal with 6:21 left in the opening period. Then, the Americans outscored the Canadians 3-0 in the second period, a frame highlighted by Kiefiuk’s two goals.
The U.S. has outscored its preliminary opponents 12-7 thus far in the WJAC. Brink has a goal and three assists, Ford has a goal and an assist while Johnson has two assists.
Russia has outscored opponents 12-5 in three games. Vasily Podkolzin is the WJAC’s scoring leader with five points (3 goals, 2 assists).