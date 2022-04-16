UPDATED: Sioux City Musketeers clinch first-round bye in Clark Cup Playoffs

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers know where they stand in the Clark Cup playoffs.

On Sunday, Musketeers coach Luke Strand said despite knowing that, it still won’t change how they’ll handle the week ahead.

Sioux City (39-16-5) clinched the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference with a 3-1 race over Des Moines on Saturday night at Buccaneer Arena in Urbandale, Iowa. With the win, it'll have a first-round bye in the Clark Cup playoffs.

The Top 6 teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs. This week is the final one in the United States Hockey League regular season.

“I think it’s good for scheduling, and I think it’s good for roster management,” Strand said. “Either way, it doesn’t change our job. It doesn’t change our identity going into the playoffs.

“The schedule is tight for the teams that don’t have the first-round bye,” Strand added.

Ben Steeves started the game with a goal 10 seconds into the game at Buccaneer Arena. Sam Deckhut and Ben Doran had assists on the first-period goal.

The Musketeers scored once in the second period, and that came from Owen McLaughlin at the 16:31 mark. William Smith and Dylan James got assists there.

After scoring the Musketeers' final goal on Friday night, Bennett Schimek closed out the scoring again on Saturday. Schimek scored with 4:31 left in the game. James and McLaughlin had the assists.

“I thought our guys stayed together,” Strand said.

Strand used two goaltenders in the win. Alex Tracy had nine saves in 38-plus minutes while Axel Mangbo played during the third period and had 11 saves.

It was Mangbo’s first action in the crease in about 60 days, as he’s been battling a lower-body injury.

“We decided that Axel needed some minutes,” Strand said. “It was important for me to play him. I think getting him into (action) is good. Alex has obviously done a great job of five straight shutout periods.”

On the season, Mangbo has a save percentage of .891 and has a goals-against-average of 3.01. It’s his first season in America, and it’s the first time during his hockey tenure that he has played this many games in a season.

“There’s a self-trust with the injury,” Strand said. “It’s not a controlled setting. There are a lot of things that I think are unknown until you go out and do it. We’ve been trying to put the temperature on this thing and make him compete through it the last eight days. The real test was to see how it held up in a game.”

The Muskies have two more games in the regular season, and they’re both against Omaha. The two-game series begins on Friday night in Ralston Arena, then it transfers to Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

