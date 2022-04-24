UPDATED: Sioux City Musketeers win 41st game of the regular season

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Musketeers coach Luke Strand has seen several good teams come and go out of the Tyson Events Center dressing room.

It’s safe to say that the 2021-22 Musketeers have been a memorable team for not just Strand, but for the entire Musketeers staff.

The Musketeers closed out the regular season with a 6-2 win on Saturday over Omaha at home, and with that win, the Muskies won their 41st game of the season.

“It means a lot for us, and we’ve been putting in a lot of work,” said Owen McLaughlin, who had an assist on Saturday. “To get two wins here this weekend is good for us and hopefully we can build this momentum. We’ve bonded well and this is the closest team I’ve been on. When you’re close with a lot of the guys, you want to play for each other. Everyone wants to win more than anything.”

It’s the second-most wins that the Musketeers have won in program history. The Musketeers ended the regular season with a record of 41-16-5.

They clinched the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference, and clinched home ice for the Western Conference semifinals against the winner of Waterloo and Lincoln.

The 41 wins haven't been lost on the staff and players.

“It’s probably the quietest, second-most wins in organization history,” Strand said. “These guys just go about their business the right way. They’ve attacked every day the right way. For us, we have a team puzzle, and it takes every piece of the puzzle and you can’t do it without everyone all of the time.”

The Musketeers also care about the community, too, and they provided two more examples of that this weekend.

After the game on Saturday, the Musketeers returned from their tunnel to sign autographs for young fans who wanted a souvenir.

Then on Sunday, the Musketeers joined the Miracle League of Sioux City to help them play some baseball.

“The selflessness of this group is outstanding,” Strand said.

Here’s how the Muskies got that 41st win.

Sioux City got the scoring started early 60 seconds in. Dylan James scored his 28th goal of the season. McLaughlin had the assist on the first goal of the night.

Ben Doran scored with 1:43 left in the first period, as Steeves and Damien Carfagna had assists.

Garrett Brown and Nick Pierre also scored in the second period.

Steeves added his 39th goal of the season, marking the most goals any Musketeer has scored since 1999. Steeves tied for the goal lead in the United States Hockey League, as Tri-City defenseman Mitchell Miller had 39 goals this year, too.

Steeves also led the USHL with 13 game-winning goals, three ahead of Miller and Adam Fantilli of Chicago.

Steeves’ 39 goals are the most by a Muskies skater since Ruslan Fedotenko scored 43 in the 1998-99 season.

Fedotenko ended up winning two Stanley Cups and scored 366 points for a slew of NHL teams.

“I love that kid,” Strand said. “It’s a pretty legacy name to be chasing here. No. 1, he didn’t score until the end, because he didn’t want to cheat it. That’s the impressive part about him. He might have the most growth of any player here. We used him in every situation. He scores, he’s reliable, and he’s ultra-competitive.”

Steeves had 67 points. McLaughlin led the Muskies with 72 points.

At the beginning of the season, Strand and forward Ben Steeves met to discuss goals for the upcoming campaign.

Steeves confidently said that he wanted to lead the United States Hockey League in goals. Steeves met that goal on Saturday night.

“It’s pretty special and I mean, it’s a loss for words about it,” Steeves said. “1999 was a long time ago. It’s just super special to me that all the boys had my back and tried to get me to 40. I ended up short of 40. You want to set your goals very high. Earlier this week, a lot of teams have been tentative about playing their players, but I told Strand, I wanted to play all the way through. That’s the person I am. I wanted to stay active.”

As Steeves was being interviewed, forward Charlie Schoen yelled out, “Ovechkin!” in the background, comparing Steeves to legendary Washington Capitals skater Alex Ovechkin.

“My linemates were definitely looking for me, and I have to give credit to them,” Steeves said. “They were definitely looking for me. They’re super skilled and very talented players.”

Alex Tracy nearly had another home shutout, but the Lancers scored both of their goals in the last 95 seconds.

“Our backbone has been the goaltending,” Strand said. “Those guys have done a great job and it’s important that you play all 200 feet of the rink.”

Tracy saved 17 out of 19 shots.

“I thought the guys stuck together and I’m just proud of the guys,” Strand said. “Forty-one wins is a lot of wins.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.