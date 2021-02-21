USHL: Fargo sweeps Sioux City through the weekend

FARGO, N.D. — The Sioux City Musketeers led for most of Saturday night’s contest but two third period goals propelled Fargo to a 2-1 victory.

Sioux City’s lone goal came 5:20 into the first period when Joel Maatta found the back of the net, assisted by Mikey Adamson. The score held until Fargo tied things up with 7:08 left to play in regulation before scoring the game-winning goal two minutes later.

Alex Tracy finished with 29 saves for the Musketeers, who fall to 14-17-1 overall.

LATE FRIDAY

FARGO 6, SIOUX CITY 2: The Sioux City Musketeers entered Friday’s contest seeking their third consecutive victory but special teams proved crucial as the Fargo Force skated to a 6-2 victory.

Fargo scored the only goal of the first period just 44 seconds into the contest. Bennett Schimek tied the game on the power play early in the second stanza before assisting on Ben Steeves’ go-ahead goal nine minutes later.

However the Force scored twice in a 12-second span before the intermission to take a lead they’d never relinquish. Fargo took advantage of eight Musketeer penalties in the third period, cashing in for three power play goals including two 5-on-3 tallies.

Schimek has now recorded multiple points in two of his last four games, totaling five points during that span. Akira Schmid finished with 30 saves for the Musketeers.

