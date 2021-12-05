 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
USHL: MUSKETEERS

USHL Hockey: Dylan James hat trick lifts Muskies over Omaha

  • 0

OMAHA-- The Sioux City Musketeers beat Omaha on Saturday by a 5-4 score, as the Muskies rebounded from a tough Friday night loss at Lincoln, thanks to a hat trick from forward Dylan James. 

Musketeers vs Buccaneers hockey

Musketeers' Dylan James keeps the puck away from Buccaneers' Chase Ramsay during Sioux City Musketeers vs Des Moines Buccaneers hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

The Muskies scored two goals in the first period, both of them coming from James. James hit the net at 5:33 in the first with an assist by Owen McLaughlin to put Sioux City on top, 1-0. 

Soon after, Omaha tied it with a goal from Matt Romer, but James scored again at the 11:10 mark, this time with an assist from Charlie Schoen. 

In the second period, Connor Welsh made it a two-goal lead for Sioux City with an unassisted score at 8:58. 

Missouri Baptist University defeats Park University in the 2021 NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship.

James scored his third and final goal at the 8:39 mark of the third, followed quickly by a score from Ben Steeves to put Sioux City up, 5-1. 

Omaha nearly pulled off a comeback with three goals in the final frame, but Sioux City held on for the win, as goal-tender Axel Mangbo finished the night with 18 saves. 

People are also reading…

Sioux City out-shot the Lancers in the game, 25 shots to 22. James now has seven goals on the season. 

With the win, the Muskies improved to 11-6 on the season and took sole possession of second place in the USHL Western Conference, while Omaha fell to 11-5. 

$5 for 5 months of a digital subscription
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 2021 NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship - Missouri Baptist defeats Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News