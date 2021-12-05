USHL Hockey: Dylan James hat trick lifts Muskies over Omaha

OMAHA-- The Sioux City Musketeers beat Omaha on Saturday by a 5-4 score, as the Muskies rebounded from a tough Friday night loss at Lincoln, thanks to a hat trick from forward Dylan James.

The Muskies scored two goals in the first period, both of them coming from James. James hit the net at 5:33 in the first with an assist by Owen McLaughlin to put Sioux City on top, 1-0.

Soon after, Omaha tied it with a goal from Matt Romer, but James scored again at the 11:10 mark, this time with an assist from Charlie Schoen.

In the second period, Connor Welsh made it a two-goal lead for Sioux City with an unassisted score at 8:58.

James scored his third and final goal at the 8:39 mark of the third, followed quickly by a score from Ben Steeves to put Sioux City up, 5-1.

Omaha nearly pulled off a comeback with three goals in the final frame, but Sioux City held on for the win, as goal-tender Axel Mangbo finished the night with 18 saves.

Sioux City out-shot the Lancers in the game, 25 shots to 22. James now has seven goals on the season.

With the win, the Muskies improved to 11-6 on the season and took sole possession of second place in the USHL Western Conference, while Omaha fell to 11-5.

