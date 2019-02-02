SIOUX CITY - Marcus Kallionkieli and Bobby Brink scored two goals while while defenseman Dominic Vidoli had five assists as the Sioux City Musketeers outscored Madison 7-4 in a United States Hockey League Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center.
Vidoli was playing in his fifth game with Sioux City after being on the Boston University squad earlier in the season. Vidoli has scored two goals to go with six assists in his short time with the Musketeers.
The five goals is a USHL season-high. It tops the efforts of five other players, including Sioux City defenseman Luke Johnson who had four assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Sioux Falls on Oct. 27 at the Tyson.
Brink, who scored a goal for the first time since his return from injury Friday night, increased his scoring streak to 12 games after getting an assist in the 5-4 loss to Muskegon Friday. Brink, who now has 17 goals and 20 assists, this season, has scored in all but two of his 21 games.
Martin Pospisil, who leads Sioux City in scoring with 42 points (12 goals, 30 assists) also had two assists.
Sioux City scored two power play goals in four tries on the night and now has 31 for the season. Sioux City goalie Jake Sibell made 22 saves to improve his record to 3-3-1.
The Musketeers (19-13-6, 44 points) are currently in fifth place in the USHL's Western Conference, eight points behind both Sioux Falls and Des Moines. Sioux City plays at Omaha Friday and hosts Chicago Saturday.