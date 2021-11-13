WATCH NOW: Grant Slukynsky scores first USHL goal against Fargo

SIOUX CITY — Grant Slukynsky couldn’t hold back his smile. He knew that Friday night was going to be a long-lasting memory during his hockey career.

The Sioux City Musketeers forward scored his first goal during his United States Hockey League tenure during a 3-0 win over the Fargo Force at Tyson Events Center.

That’s not what made it memorable — the detail that made his goal more meaningful was that Slukynsky played for the Force last season.

“When you’re playing your old team, there’s obviously a little extra fire there,” Slukynsky said. “I still have some buddies over there, but when the puck drops, it’s go time. It feels great to beat them and to beat them on home ice, there’s nothing better.”

Slukynsky played over the last two seasons with the Force, where he played in 55 total games. He didn’t score at all while with the Force, and he also had five assists. Four of those five assists happened last season, and they all came before Christmas of last year.

Slukynsky just didn’t get the minutes he had hoped for with the Force. When the Force played in the USHL playoffs last year, Slukynsky didn’t see much ice time.

The Musketeers, however, remembered Slukynsky when they scouted him when he was in Warroad, Minnesota.

Musketeers coach Luke Strand remembered how much the scouts liked Slukynsky’s game, and knew if the opportunity presented itself, the Musketeers would pursue Slukynsky.

The Musketeers got that chance on May 26 right before the USHL Draft. The Force agreed to trade Slukynsky to Sioux City for Mason Langenbrunner and a Phase II fourth-round pick.

“Slu is a special kid,” Strand said. “He’s got a very humbleness about him that makes him a big-time human being. Slu didn’t get very many minutes there, but we remembered the player he was in Warroad, Minnesota. I think he was skeptical to have that opportunity, because your experience says, ‘This happened in one place, it’s going to happen at the next place.’ I think he’s taken tremendous advantage of his opportunities.”

Slukynsky wasn’t the only Musketeers skater to score on Friday.

Charlie Schoen made it a 2-0 game with a goal at the 95-second mark of the second period, and Luke Antonacci added on the insurance goal at the 5:09 point of the third period.

Alex Tracy was credited with the win in net, as he stopped all 15 shots Fargo sent his way.

Sioux City took 22 shots.

Strand didn’t mention any of the scorers, however, in terms of bringing the energy. He said that the group of Connor Welsh, Brady Welsch, Sam Deckhut and Dean Bauchiero provided the spark that Sioux City needed after underperforming on Sunday.

“Those guys gave us big minutes that proved to be really important for our team,” Strand said. “I thought they had energy and I thought they had territorial advantage. You get those minutes out of guys who are begging for minutes, and they responded. I understand how many minutes players are playing, but we understand growth and development. As the clock ticks away here, they’re going to get more and more pieces of the pie.”

The Musketeers played the Force on Saturday while celebrating Military Night at the Tyson, but that game ended after The Journal’s deadline.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.