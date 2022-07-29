WATCH NOW: Jason Kersner takes over as the Sioux City Musketeers' new coach

SIOUX CITY — Jason Kersner has been around Sioux City in a peripheral sense.

On Thursday at Tyson Events Center, Kersner was promoted to a mainstay role.

The Sioux City Musketeers named Kersner their new head coach for the 2022-23 season, and he’ll dive into the new role right away.

“Here, we’re not starting from scratch,” Kersner said. “We want to play a very aggressive style and I think you can do that while being responsible defensively. I don’t think we’ll have to sacrifice one for the other. We want to be a blitzing team. We want to bring pressure all over the ice.”

When the Musketeers started this job hunt a couple weeks ago, General Manager Andy Johnson said there were three things that they wanted to find from the new coach.

The front office was searching for being a good community partner, player development and continuing the success.

“There were a lot of good candidates that checked a lot of boxes, but we felt Jason checked all three of us for us,” Johnson said. “Jason has been a continual winner no matter where he’s been. He’s a family man, and he’s deeply rooted. He’s no stranger to Sioux City. He’s no stranger to the Musketeers. As I put it to him on the phone, he’s almost like a consigliere of sorts to me.”

The Musketeers’ 40-man camp started on Thursday, and the team will have scrimmages against Sioux Falls and Omaha this weekend at IBP Ice Center.

Kersner flew into Sioux City on Wednesday night and said hello to the front office staff, and even though he hasn’t been around as the head coach with the Muskies, Kersner has some familiarity with the Musketeers. He has helped the organization in several ways since 2009, including helping out behind the bench in 2021.

“I know the people here, I know my way around the building,” Kersner said. “I haven’t had a chance to reflect, but I am very excited to be here and dive in and get started. It’s the people why I came here. Knowing (owner) Lloyd (Ney), (CEO) Travis (Morgan), Andy and the rest of the staff, they are all tremendous people. Not just are they really good at what they do, but they’re really good people. They’re people who you want to go have dinner with.”

Kersner remembered his first memory with the Musketeers.

He came out in 2009 and he was coaching at the midget hockey level just outside of Washington, D.C. Kersner came out to Sioux City, because Strand was recruiting a couple players on Kersner’s team.

“I remember coming out here and that was my first time seeing the interworkings of the hockey, and I remember where we used to eat dinner,” Kersner said. “I’ve come out here since 2009, and I don’t know maybe outside of the pandemic year in the last 12 years where I haven’t come out here.”

Kersner spent the last two seasons with the New Jersey Rockets of the National Collegiate Development Conference. Those teams produced 16 NCAA Division I players.

He won there, too. Kersner had a .747 win percentage, and he took the Rockets to the league semifinals and finals.

Kersner knows the tradition that the Musketeers have, and hopefully, the front office hopes he can repeat that success when the season starts in September.

“He’s a guy who understands what hockey and Sioux CIty means, he gets that,” Morgan said. “We had guys from the NHL calling us. This was a very desired job. Our track record speaks for itself. Our last six coaches have been home run hires, and we hope No. 7 is a home run, too.”

Kersner said, however, the community contributions that the Musketeers make are just as important as what happens on the ice.

That was a staple in Luke Strand’s philosophy, and that’ll continue under Kersner’s direction.

“Ownership has made it clear that we’re here to win games, but for me, winning is part of it,” Kersner said. “Winning games and not being part of the community is unacceptable. That’s what’s exciting about this job. Yes, we have to talk about the power play and the penalty kill, but we also have to talk about how we’re going to be better people and better students. We need to be great partners in the community.”

As part of the 40-man camp, the Musketeers are hosting scrimmages at IBP on Sunday and Monday. The Muskies will host Omaha at 4 p.m. Sunday in a split-squad doubleheader, then play Sioux Falls at 4 p.m. Monday.