WATCH NOW: Madison Capitols take Game 1 of Clark Cup Final over Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — Even though the Sioux City Musketeers lost Sunday in Game 1 of the Clark Cup Final 3-2 to the Madison Capitols, there was one overriding message in the dressing room: There’s plenty of series left.

The Musketeers knew that the Capitols were going to come in playing tough, and that’s exactly what the road team out of the Eastern Conference did.

“We’re behind with Game 1 and it was probably a little wake-up call, but in the same sense, there’s more to come,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. “We need to chew on it, learn on it and grow on it. There is a vital piece internally on what we have to do inside the room.”

The Musketeers’ best chance to tie the game came with 2 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the game, with the Muskies down 3-2.

Blake Dangos was called for tripping Ben Steeves as he was coming down the ice trying to retrieve the puck.

That gave the Musketeers a chance to have a man advantage on the offensive side of the ice.

The Musketeers tried to pepper the net on Caps goaltender Simon Latkoczy. There were some close calls, including a Damien Carfagna shot with 24 seconds left.

Strand called timeout at that point, and handed out assignments for the last few seconds of the power play. The Muskies even pulled goalie Alex Tracy to have even one more white-shirted skater on the ice.

Shortly after the faceoff, the puck was in the corner where Caps defenseman Ben Dexheimer was.

Ben Steeves came from behind to check Dexheimer on the glass, but was called for a penalty on that move.

Play resumed for a couple seconds before play was halted, as Dexheimer appeared to be hurt from the hit.

Right when the whistle was blown, Sioux City’s Bennett Schimek was getting ready to take an open shot. Schimek put his hands on his head, knowing that he had a chance to tie the game with 4 seconds left.

Steeves was called for the penalty, and Madison cleared the puck well enough for time to expire.

Madison stopped all three power play opportunities that the Musketeers had on Sunday.

“Our PK was huge,” Madison coach Tom Upton said. “This time of the year, in those situations, you’re going to have your best guys on the ice. They got out there and let them do their jobs. We’ve been good when we’ve needed to be. Our PK has been showing up throughout the playoffs.”

Madison scored twice in the first period, and that set the tone for the afternoon.

Quinn Finley got the Capitols on the board at the 8-minute, 30-second mark of the first period. The left winger from Suamico, Wis., got past the Musketeers defense, and then went from side-to-side before putting the puck past Tracy.

Then, with 48 seconds left in the period, Tyler Haskins scored his fourth goal of the playoffs. Jake Dunlap and Reid Pabich had assists on that play.

Haskins shot it up in the air, and Tracy wasn’t sure where the puck was. The puck took a peculiar bounce off Tracy’s shoulder, and it went into the net.

“It’s real, it’s live bullets, and we didn’t get the start we wanted to and we have to clean that up,” Strand said. “They were fast. They were creative with the puck and what they did with it. Until we were dedicated to play behind them and play low, it was the risk we were going to run into. They knew the plan.”

The Musketeers got on the board with a goal from Dylan James at the 1:24 mark of the second period.

Dylan Gratton and Ralfs Bergmanis earned assists on the play. James was in the right place at the right time, as his stick gently allowed the puck to veer where Latkoczy couldn’t get to it.

Madison responded, however, with a Luke Middlestadt power play goal at 7:43. His goal was unassisted, as he made it on a one-timer not far off the blue line.

In the third period, Sam Deckhut scored his first playoff goal at the 9:54 mark of the third period.

Deckhut was able to be near the net, and he rebounded a shot from Steeves. Steeves’ shot went off of Latkoczy, and the San Diego native was in the right place at the right time.

“It was just a puck to the net with some numbers, and it was a wake-up, but at the same time, there’s more to come,” Strand said.

