WATCH NOW: Musketeers even series with Madison in Clark Cup Final

SIOUX CITY — Alex Tracy knew he could’ve played better on Sunday.

The Sioux City Musketeers goaltender took his play to heart, and it worked. Tracy efforted yet another playoff shutout on Monday in Game 2 of the United States Hockey League Clark Cup Final in a 3-0 win.

“I wasn’t too happy with my performance (Sunday),” said Tracy, who earned the No. 1 Star of the Game. “I thought we thoroughly outplayed them for two or three periods, and I thought I let the team down. When you outshoot a team like that in the playoffs, you should come out with the win. It gave me some motivation coming into tonight.

“Everyone is going to have their tough nights,” Tracy added. “It’s about how you respond. The coaches have done an unbelievable job working with me on the mental side of that, and definitely wasn’t lacking any confidence.”

With the win, the Musketeers evened the championship series heading to Madison for the weekend.

Tracy was a perfect 20-for-20 in saves. Like usual, he credited his defense in front of him for the help.

“I think ever since the playoffs started, everyone has upped their game,” Tracy said. “That’s helped me on the back end. (Dylan) Gratton did a solid job, diving on 2-on-1 blocks, and the whole team has been selling out in front of me.”

Tracy didn’t have too much trouble in the first period. Madison took just two shots on goal, then had nine in each of the final two periods.

The Capitols had a couple chances to score, but not as dramatic as the ones Sioux City had throughout the entire night.

The Musketeers had 10 shots on goal in the first period, and their last one in the opening 20 minutes finally went in.

Ralfs Bergmanis scored the Muskies' first goal of the night in the final minute of the first period. Ben Steeves had the assist.

Bergmanis got the puck without any Caps around him just above the face-off circle. He fired a fast puck toward Madison goaltender Simon Latkoczy, and it was one he could not handle.

Right after the goal horn sounded, Bergmanis lifted his arms in the air, maybe to say ‘Finally’ on the puck finally getting through.

It was his first goal of the playoffs.

“It was a rebound, and I just shot it,” Bergmanis said. “I scored. It kept us going, for sure. We didn’t play the best game yesterday, and we played much better today.

Musketeers coach Luke Strand thought the goal from Bergmanis was key to the Musketeers setting the tone in Game 2, something they failed to do in the series opener.

“It was a good goal to get and it tilted the ice in some regard,” Strand said.

Then, in the third period, Bennett Schimek scored on a 1-on-1 fast break opportunity to make the score 2-0.

On that play, the Musketeers simply got a good bounce of the puck.

Madison defenseman Ben Dexheimer couldn’t handle the biscuit, and that allowed Schimek to make a move.

Once Schimek found an opening, he skated closer to the net, and backhanded the shot past the Capitols goalie to make it a 2-0 score.

Just for good measure, Owen Fowler scored in the final minute of the game.

“I thought we had a good team game,” Strand said. “There was a taste in our mouth from night one that we didn’t take care of things. I think we got ahead of ourselves in Game 1.”

Games 3 and 4 are in Middleton, Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.