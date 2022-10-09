WATCH NOW: Musketeers fall to Des Moines on Banner Night

SIOUX CITY – A night of celebration ended in disappointment for the Musketeers Saturday night.

After unveiling two banners, one for the Western Conference Championship and the other for the Clark Cup Championship, prior to the game, Sioux City fell to Des Moines 2-1.

“The most important thing was the great turnout by the crowd and everything that went on here tonight,” Musketeers head coach Jason Kersner said. “First and foremost, we’re just really appreciative of the support of the fans coming out and recognizing what happened last year and supporting this team as we try to move forward and start this season.”

The Musketeers home opener was a slow builder. Neither side could get the advantage in the first period despite Sioux City pushing their attack and winning the shots on goal battle, something they held an advantage in all night long.

Early in the second period, the game went to a 4-on-4 with one player from each side going into the penalty box. While both teams were short handed, Sioux City got their first power play opportunity when a second Buccaneer was sent to the penalty box.

The Musketeers failed to take advantage of the 4-on-3 that turned into a 5-on-4. The Musketeers had a second power play opportunity in the period, and failed to find the back of the net again.

“Similar to some of the same stuff that we had in Pittsburgh, I thought we made less five-on-five mistakes, we didn’t give up a ton of scoring opportunities five-on-five,” Kersner said. “That part, since we’ve been back from Pittsburgh, was a little bit better, but we’ve made some poor offensive decisions.

I thought we oftentimes passed when we should have shot, shot when we should have passed, and we weren’t quite hard enough around the net to score on rebounds,” Kersner said.

Des Moines got a power play goal late in the second period by Henry Bartle.

The Musketeers would have a quick answer as Finn Loftus gets an assist on a Colin Kessler goal to tie things back at one. That’s where things stood after two periods.

Early in the third period, Lubomir Kupco scored a power play goal to put the Buccaneers ahead for good. Des Moines was 2-for-4 in Power Plays and Sioux City went 0-for-2.

“We’ve got to score on the power play and we’ve given up too many on the penalty kill, so I think that would be the highest priority on our list,” Kersner said of his takeaways from Saturday. “Now, it’s going to be about being able to score, and it’s great to have the puck handout shoot them and have all that zone time, but we have to make better offensive decisions.”

Through three games, the Musketeers have lost the third period three times. Kersner said the team needs to improve on its finishing of games to get things going this season.

“We need to take the next step and be goal scorers, we need to share the puck better than we did tonight,” Kersner said. “We missed some good opportunities there. We need to take advantage of the power play when we have it.

We’ve played three third periods and have lost the third period in every game, so we’re going to have to be finishers and we haven’t taken that step to get there yet.”

Jan Korec got the win in goal for the Buccaneers, stopping 26-of-27 shots. Axel Mangbo stopped 15-of-17 shots in the loss for the Musketeers.

Sioux City is back in action Friday night at 7:05 p.m. inside the Tyson Events Center against the Fargo Force.