WATCH NOW: Musketeers' Owen Fowler, Damien Carfagna reflect on time since being traded

SIOUX CITY — If it weren’t for them being traded, Owen Fowler and Damien Carfagna would be at home out the outside looking in.

Those two Sioux City Musketeers are happy, however, that the USHL team that has a 2-0 series lead over Tri-City wanted their services, and they’re using those skills in the playoffs.

“It’s obviously different but I’m super happy to be here where we are,” said Fowler on Monday. “I get to keep playing hockey down the stretch.”

Fowler and Carfagna have been two vital pieces for the Musketeers, who will attempt to sweep the Tri-City Storm at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Tyson Events Center.

First, the Musketeers made a trade to acquire Fowler from Omaha. It happened on Feb. 4, as the Musketeers needed an extra spark to the lineup, and he’s done that ever since he came up I-29.

During the season with the Muskies, Fowler has recorded 13 points in 24 games. He has three goals and 10 assists.

“I feel like I’ve done what I needed to do,” Fowler said. “My physical presence has shown here a little bit. My game, I think I’ve been playing pretty well and helped the team.”

Since the playoffs started, Fowler — who isn’t afraid to make a little contact — knew that play was going to be more physical with more at stake.

“All of it ramps up,” Fowler said. “I just happened to play that way and that leans toward my game pretty well. We still need to close this series out. We’re all just focused on the ‘right now’ and then we’ll look forward.”

When Fowler was a high school freshman, his Central Catholic team in Massachusetts made a deep run, and he remembered what it was like playing high-stakes hockey.

“We were very good, and we ended on a good run but we didn’t come out on top,” he said. “As you go through the years, you pick up on things, and they add up. Even last year in the playoffs, you learn things. I’m confident in the guys we have right here.”

Fowler was part of the Omaha team that made the 2021 USHL Playoffs, but the Musketeers eliminated the Lancers on their home ice.

Carfagna, meanwhile, came over a couple weeks later in a transaction with Green Bay. He played in the Biosteel All-American Game, and he scored the game-winning goal in that exhibition.

Carfagna has been considered as one of the top defensemen in the country, and he’s brought that same reputation to the Musketeers.

He has played in 21 games during the regular season, and he had 10 assists and a goal. During the playoffs, Carfagna has had two assists.

“It’s nice to be on a winning team and over the last two months, I’ve grown a bond with these guys closer than I could have ever imagined,” Carfagna said. “I definitely had a feeling that this team was going to be special. I knew that this team had really great depth here. I think there are good physical guys who bring a whole lot of energy.”

Compared to past teams he’s played on — including the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL — the defenseman from Wood Ridge, New Jersey, said he hasn’t been on more of an energetic one than the one he’s on right now.

“Everyone is cheering for everyone,” Carfagna said. “Energy also brings a lot of momentum, too. The energy has been one of the most important parts.”

The Musketeers had to create a lot of momentum in Game 1 on Friday night, especially when they found themselves down 4-1 against the Storm in the second period.

Musketeers coach Luke Strand called timeout about midway through the second period, and the message was both calming and empowering, according to Carfagna.

“That got us going,” Carfagna said. “We were able to keep the momentum from there. The coaches lit a fire under us, and they did a great job of calming us down. We were panicking a little bit on the bench and we did a great job of calming down.”

