WATCH NOW: Musketeers see boost after visit with 2001-02 championship team

SIOUX CITY — Earlier this season, the 2021-22 Sioux City Musketeers were in a bit of slump and were needing to find a spark.

That spark arrived in the fashion of a visit with a former team, the 2001-02 Clark Cup Champions. Fast forward to Tuesday night after beating Tri-City 2-0 to clinch the Western Conference Final, and the Musketeers are still alive in hopes of ending the 20-year championship drought, and that visit still sat in the players’ memories.

“It’s an honor. They were here not too long ago, might have been February,” Musketeers goaltender Alex Tracy said. “Being able to pick their brains and seeing how close they were, even after 20 years coming back, it really inspired us and I think that kind of started our run there towards the end of the year. It’s an honor (to be in the finals) and we’re just getting started.“

A big part of this run for the Musketeers is their “togetherness” and unity as a team. Part of that togetherness grew after meeting with the 2002 championship team.

“Everyone seeing how close they were when they were here made everyone look to their left and right to the guy next to you,” Tracy said. “It really deepened that love because this is what we could accomplish. That definitely gave us motivation going into the end of the year and the playoffs.”

Forward Tabor Heaslip also said that the visit helped the team come together during a slumping moment in the season, and after the 2-0 win to sweep Tri-City Tuesday, they still have the mindset they had after meeting the championship team.

“I think them coming out and supporting us and giving us that info just really brought us closer together,” Heaslip said. “We all just love each other and that’s what they had that year and they knew that they were going to go out there and nobody was going to beat them up. You have to take it to them first and I think that’s our mindset going into every game.”

Making the Clark Cup Final is also a great accomplishment for the organization as a whole, owner Lloyd Ney said.

“It’s a great accomplishment for the team, the players, the staff, and everyone connected to our organization, but we’ve got work to do,” Ney said. “We’ve got a goal and our goal is to bring the Clark Cup back to Sioux City and we’ve got one more step to complete to do that. We’re happy with what we’ve accomplished so far, but we’re not satisfied.”

Ney said that their phones didn’t stop buzzing Tuesday after the win, as fans and alumni alike were congratulating the team.

“The thing that’s really humbling about this opportunity is that everybody connected to the Musketeers, whether it’s a player, a coach, a staff member, our building, our fans, the community, everybody is doing their part in playing for Sioux City,” Ney said. “Our players, they say it all the time, we’re playing for Sioux City, and I think that’s driven them.”

Meeting the 2001-02 champions helped the Musketeers when they were on a bit of a slump. Heaslip said that togetherness started at a boot camp before the season.

“One of our first weeks here, we had a tough boot camp deal at a campsite up the road,” Heaslip said. “It was a really big battle for us, kind of pushed us to our limits and see what we could really do. I think starting off the year like that really brought us closer together from the start.”

Strand said the culture of the team has been instilled on and off the ice, leading to a group of guys who will do anything for each other.

“I think the culture they have together, the belief that they have in one another, the sacrificial love that they will do anything for anyone in that room, it shows up not only when the scoreboard is on, but a lot of other times,” Strand said.

As a coach, Strand said that his goal is always to create a team that meshes together well enough to win a championship, and this team has done that to this point in the year.

“That’s your goal as a coach and a leader, to put pieces together that mesh,” Strand said. “We have a puzzle inside the room and everyone’s got two pieces to the puzzle. There’s an ‘A’ game and a ‘B’ game, a backup game. There happens to be 56 pieces of the puzzle and 28 guys here.”

Between the bootcamp, the puzzle and the meeting, the Musketeers have been building a championship team of togetherness all season long. Now, they are three wins away from their ultimate goal, a championship.

“Words can’t describe it,” Heaslip said of the feelings after Tuesday’s win. “It’s always something you think about at the beginning of the year and this is a goal we set at the beginning of the year. So we’re definitely excited to be going, but the job’s not finished yet, we have to keep going.”

The Clark Cup Finals start Sunday, where Sioux City will host either Madison or Muskegon in Games 1 and 2 of the best of five series. There is no doubt what Tracy, Heaslip, Strand and the Musketeers have on their minds now.

“Championships live forever,” Tracy said.

