WATCH NOW: Musketeers sweep Tri-City, head to Clark Cup Final

SIOUX CITY — Alex Tracy couldn’t hold back the tears.

He remembered what the feeling was like last season, seeing Fargo celebrate on its home ice in the 2021 Clark Cup Playoffs.

He was also the back-up goalie, seeing Akira Schmid be the primary goaltender for the Sioux City Musketeers.

Tracy and the Musketeers each got their turn to celebrate on Tuesday, sweeping Tri-City in a 2-0 win to clinch the three-game series.

“It’s just so hard to put into words,” Tracy said. “I love all the guys in that locker room. The fact that we were able to get it done in three games is amazing. I’m just enjoying the moment.

“I’ve been working hard this entire year for this,” Tracy added. “Last year, when I was behind Schmid most of the year, and the playoff run that we had, that gave me some motivation to work that much harder.”

Tracy was 31-for-31 in save opportunities and he locked down his second shutout within the week.

“We call him ‘The Mailman,’ because he shows up every day, rain or shine,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said.

After the horn sounded, the Musketeers celebrated and shared hugs with one another. Sure, Tracy was part of the celebratory hugs, but he gave himself a moment to take a knee on the ice while the fans showered their Musketeers with cheers.

He felt the weight of the moment, and realized Sioux City had made the Clark Cup Final for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Sioux City has not won the United States Hockey League crown since 2001-02.

“The guys rushed toward me, and it was a rush of adrenaline, a rush of excitement,” Tracy said. “To see it pay off — for now — means everything, but we’re not done yet.”

Strand has seen Tracy build on that motivation for the last couple years, and no one was prouder to see Tracy have another shutout than Strand.

“He’s an unbelievable competitor,” Tracy said. “He’s a super, elite human being. He’s a workhorse. He doesn’t take his moment off. I’m sure he said he was blessed to play behind Akira. They still have a partnership, they still have a connection. I think when you can learn from a goalie prior to, there’s a lot to be said.”

Grant Slukynsky scored the game’s first goal during the second period. It came at the 12-minute, 20-second mark of the period. Tabor Heaslip had the assist on the play.

The puck was loose around the net, and Slukynsky was near the net to maintain control of the puck and he muscled it past Storm goaltender Arsenii Sergeev.

It was Slukynsky’s first goal of the playoffs.

“(Owen) Fowler got it behind the net and he put it out front, and he slipped through it on net, and I buried the rebound,” Slukynsky said. “We just talked about as a line just getting pucks. This is playoff time. No shot is a bad shot. Getting pucks on net is key in playoff time.”

The Musketeers had to battle through three short-handed opportunities in the first period. They were called for three penalties, despite the Storm being physical themselves. Dylan Gratton, Owen Fowler and Garrett Brown were all penalized for two-minute minors.

The Storm went 0-for-3 in those first-period chances, and overall, Sioux City denied all five chances the Storm had on the power play.

Tri-City pulled Sergeev with 1:39 left in the third period, getting an extra man on the ice. The Musketeers’ defense stood tall.

“We had a ton of guys laying out, blocking shots,” Slukynsky said. “It was a great, all-around team effort. It was a nerve wracking couple of minutes there. We just wanted the clock to hit zero. To get that penalty after we kicked the puck out, it was a sigh of relief.”

The Musketeers weren’t going to let their guard down for the last 99 seconds, and the Musketeers even got a second goal with 1 second left.

Ben Doran shot the puck down the ice and into the net, and that’s when the celebration really began.

Now, for the lookahead. The Musketeers have home ice for the championship round, which starts at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at the Tyson Events Center. Their opponent, however, is unknown.

Madison and Muskegon are headed to a winner-take-all Game 5 on Thursday night on the western shores of Michigan.

