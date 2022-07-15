WATCH NOW: Ohio State men's hockey hires Musketeers coach Luke Strand as associate head coach

SIOUX CITY — There comes a price when it comes to winning.

When a team has had success like the Sioux City Musketeers this past season, other programs notice and want a piece of that success for themselves., and CEO Travis Morgan reminded the crowd of that at the announcement inside Tyson Events Center.

The Musketeers announced Friday that Luke Strand is leaving the organization to become the associate head coach at Ohio State.

“It’s exciting, it’s sad, and I think every day when you go through this, you’re excited for others,” Strand said. “Rarely do you get a chance to do that yourself. The next opportunity, we’re looking forward to it.”

Even though the Musketeers’ front office was proud of the work Strand put in the Siouxland, there were some reflective moments, too.

“Luke and I are from the same hometown, but we didn’t really know each other until five years ago when he offered me a job here,” Musketeers General Manager Andy Johnson said. “He went out of his way to offer me the general manager position and give the title from himself to me for me to advance my career. The selflessness he’s shown not only to me but to others, it’s undeniable. I’ll forever be in his debt for what he’s done for me and my family.”

The Musketeers had a regular-season record of 41-16-5 with 87 points. Those 87 points were the second most in the Western Conference and third most in the entire league.

It then later defeated Madison in the Clark Cup Final for its first title in 20 years.

Back in January, Strand won his 200th game as a coach with the Musketeers. Strand leaves Sioux City with 225 regular-season wins.

“He plays a big part in our career, not only on the ice but off the ice,” said Charlie Schoen on Jan. 8, the night Strand won his 200th. “Since we are away from our own homes, he is kind of like a father model to us, and I’m grateful to be here with him. He’s obviously a great coach, and he obviously deserves the amount of wins he has now, and he deserves even more.”

Strand’s biggest goal is to become a college head coach, and this is just one step closer to that goal.

Ohio State lost a coach, and Strand had relationships with coaches in the Big Ten, and of course, with the Buckeyes.

Strand figured it was time to try his hand at the college game once again. This is his first collegiate coaching opportunity since being an associated head coach with the University of Wisconsin during the 2015-16 season.

Strand also has coached at St. Norbert and UW-Eau Claire.

“There were some sleepless nights, for sure,” Strand said. “I’m just getting older. I want to be a college head coach. I’ve been denied college head coaching opportunities because I wasn’t in that game. I just want to prove those people wrong. Ohio State is successful. I want to take it to a new height. They have great assets, great players. But, at the end of the day, like every player, I have a goal, too. Running a college program is mine.”

Last season, the Buckeyes went 22-13-2 this past season, and won 13 games in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes’ season ended in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, as they lost in a three-game series to Penn State on their home ice.

“We are excited about the addition of Luke Strand to the staff,” said Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik in an Ohio State press release. “He has an elite hockey mind and brings a work ethic and passion that will resonate throughout our entire program. Both Luke and Coach (JB) Bittner have the ability to communicate and develop players, and that is such an important quality at this level.”

Bittner also has USHL ties, as he was most recently the associate head coach in Dubuque. He also coached at Tri-City.

So, where do the Musketeers go from here?

For starters, they don’t have much time to find someone to replace Strand.

The Musketeers’ 40-man player development camp starts in less than two weeks, Musketeers General Manager Johnson wants to find a new head coach by the time the camp starts.

Players will report to Sioux City on July 28, according to Johnson.

Johnson has canceled two scouting trips in order to put all his focus in finding a new head coach.

Just like Strand did, the Musketeers are going to find a coach who not only embraces what happens on the ice, but also off the ice and in the community.

“We’re not going to change the way we operate, and Strand wouldn’t have it any other way,” Johnson said. “Luke is a tremendous friend, but at the same time, it’s a challenge that we’re up for. Whether it’s someone who has coached with Luke or someone in our program, there are a lot of good coaches that have ties to the Musketeers. I’m confident that we can bring in a coach to get the job done.

“It’s going to be a grind over the next couple weeks, but that process is already starting,” Johnson added. “There’s an internal candidate and other guys we’re going to talk to. At the end of the day, if it takes longer than that to find the right person, then it does. If they’re here while we’re picking our team, all the better.”