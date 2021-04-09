WATCH NOW: Schmid tallies 30 saves in Sioux City win over Des Moines

SIOUX CITY — Even on a night where the team didn’t play at its absolute best, the Sioux City Musketeers can still dominate the competition on the ice.
On Friday night, the Musketeers came away with a solid 4-1 victory over Des Moines at Tyson Events Center. With the win, Sioux City kept its grip on fourth place in the USHL West, and is still currently in playoff position with just over two weeks left in the season.
The Musketeers got the scoring started with a power play goal from forward Justin Hryckowian with 4:38 left in the first period, to give the home team a 1-0 lead. Defenseman Ethan Edwards earned the assist on the play, his 20th of the season.
At the end of the first period, the Musketeers had attempted seven shots, while the Buccaneers had 16. Then, with 5:38 left in the second, forward Chase Bradley increased the Musketeers’ lead to two, as he scored his team-high 20th goal of the year.
Later in the second period, Sioux City got a scare when standout goalie Akira Schmid left the game with a gash on his head. Schmid wound up on the bottom of the pile in a scrum near the net, and left the game for the remainder of the period to get stitches.
In his absence, backup goalie Alex Tracy filled in and allowed one goal to Des Moines forward Alex Laferriere, which made the score 2-1 in favor of Sioux City.
Tracy went out for the start of the third, but left the game when Schmid returned, to rapturous applause from the Musketeers’ crowd.
“It was awesome,” Schmid said. “The crowd today was unreal, and I don’t think it was ever that loud here or the USHL in general. It was awesome. As a goalie, it’s more like when you get a big save, you get an ovation.”
Just over a minute after Schmid’s return, Sioux City forward Matteo Costantini scored the team’s third goal of the day, and Carter Loney made the score 4-1 with a power play goal of his own, with 3:09 left in the game.
The 4-1 score stood, and the Musketeers walked off the ice with their 26th win of the season. While it may not have been the prettiest game, every victory is crucial in April.
“None of us are going to brag about our overall performance as far as being on top of our game,” head coach Luke Strand said. “But to win when you didn't play your best game, and we got some key performances from people. (Hryckowian) scored a big goal to get us going, and (Schmid) in the pipes. Some guys stood out tonight.”
On the night, the Musketeers had 20 shots on goal, while the Buccaneers finished with 34.
Schmid had 30 saves in the game, while Tracy ended his night with three.
The win boosted Sioux City’s record to 26-21-1 on the season, one game back of third-place Omaha. The Musketeers have five games left in the regular season, and with only four teams moving onto the playoffs from the Western Conference, every game is a must-win.
“You’ve got to put your nose down, and look out the front window and not worry about the rear window,” Strand said. “You can’t worry about people around you, and this time of year, it becomes the most important trait. That you are just looking at your next foot.”
Sioux City will play again Saturday night, at Omaha.