WATCH NOW: Schmid tallies 30 saves in Sioux City win over Des Moines

Tracy went out for the start of the third, but left the game when Schmid returned, to rapturous applause from the Musketeers’ crowd.

“It was awesome,” Schmid said. “The crowd today was unreal, and I don’t think it was ever that loud here or the USHL in general. It was awesome. As a goalie, it’s more like when you get a big save, you get an ovation.”

Just over a minute after Schmid’s return, Sioux City forward Matteo Costantini scored the team’s third goal of the day, and Carter Loney made the score 4-1 with a power play goal of his own, with 3:09 left in the game.

The 4-1 score stood, and the Musketeers walked off the ice with their 26th win of the season. While it may not have been the prettiest game, every victory is crucial in April.

“None of us are going to brag about our overall performance as far as being on top of our game,” head coach Luke Strand said. “But to win when you didn't play your best game, and we got some key performances from people. (Hryckowian) scored a big goal to get us going, and (Schmid) in the pipes. Some guys stood out tonight.”

On the night, the Musketeers had 20 shots on goal, while the Buccaneers finished with 34.