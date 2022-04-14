WATCH NOW: Sioux City Musketeers bring in more than $85,000 for Midwest Honor Flight

SIOUX CITY — Thanks to the Sioux City Musketeers, a group of area veterans will have the chance to go to Washington D.C.

The Musketeers on Thursday gave the Midwest Honor Flight a check for $85,700 to cover the costs of flying veterans to our nation’s capital to see monuments honoring those who served in past wars, free of charge to the veterans.

The money sponsors the ninth flight for the Midwest Honor Flight, which will fly out on May 14 out of Sioux Falls. Veterans from Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota will see Arlington National Cemetery, the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The money was raised throughout the last two seasons, but during this season’s Military Night on Nov. 14, the Muskies raised $30,800 through a jersey auction.

“For our boys, it’s about more than hockey,” Musketeers Chief Executive Officer Travis Morgan said. “It’s about turning into these young men into better citizens. The reasons people want to pay thousands of dollars for a jersey is, yes, they’re talented on the ice, we’ve done a lot off the ice. They’re out here dedicating their time for people they don’t even know. When you’re helping in that kind of way, it’s really special.

"Thank you to the people who helped us raise this money," Morgan added. "This has been an amazing two years."

That night, Sioux City wore special red, white and blue sweaters that owner Lloyd Ney personally designed.

Ney, Morgan and coach Luke Strand helped hand the Midwest Honor Flight organization the check at Tyson Events Center.

Former Musketeers president Rich Zaber started working with Midwest Honor Flight in 2019, and it was his idea to build a relationship between the junior hockey team and the military organization.

“We set a goal and we go for it,” Ney said. “Our goal was to help with an honor flight, and thanks to the generosity of the fans, we got the whole flight. This campaign exceeded any expectation that we’ve ever had. When we start something like this, it could be a three-year initiative, it could be a two-year initiative, you might get what you wanna get done in a single season. We’ve been really happy with the last campaign to benefit the honor flight."

The Midwest Honor Flight was all smiles on Thursday.

“We are grateful to have the Sioux City Musketeers sponsor a flight for our veterans who are so deserving of this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Aaron Van Beek, President and Director of Midwest Honor Flight. “This is a way to show our appreciation and say ‘thank you’ to those who served, and we are grateful to the Musketeers and their fans for showing their support and gratitude for military veterans in such a generous way.”

Down the stretch

The Musketeers have their penultimate home game at 7:05 p.m. Friday inside the Tyson Events Center, as they’ll host the Des Moines Buccaneers.

The two teams are 38 points apart, with the Musketeers in second place in the Western Conference with 79.

Des Moines is out of the playoff race, but that doesn’t mean Sioux City will let the foot off the gas. It wants to stay in the No. 2 spot in the USHL Western Conference, with Lincoln being just four points behind.

“I think the schedule we play is good, and our idea of going into the playoffs is going in strong,” Strand said. “We have to make sure we’re healthy. I think some guys will get some minutes. I think we’re able to score some goals offensively a couple different ways. The more depth we get with our scoring, it’s made it a better opportunity for everybody.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.