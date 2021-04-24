WATCH NOW: Sioux City Musketeers clinch USHL playoff berth

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers are headed back to the Clark Cup playoffs after topping Fargo 5-2 at the Tyson Events Center on Friday.

Fargo led 1-0 after the first period but Justin Hryckowian evened the score 6:42 into the second frame, deflecting a shot from Shai Buium who picked up his team-best 21st assist. The Force retook the lead 30 seconds later but a Chase Bradley power play goal retied the game late in the second period.

The Musketeers owned the third stanza, finding the back of the net three times to pull away. Joel Maatta scored the eventual game-winning goal 3:33 into the period, Kirklan Irey doubled the Musketeer lead less than two minutes later and Brian Carrabes added an empty net goal with 40 seconds left in regulation.

Seven different Musketeers recorded a point and netminder Akira Schmid finished with 20 saves as Sioux City improves to 30-21-1 overall. The Musketeers, who’ve now won 11 of their last 12 games, will close the regular season on Saturday against Fargo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0