WATCH NOW: Sioux City Musketeers drop Game 1 of conference finals to Fargo Force

At the end of the first period, Sioux City was down, 3-0. The Musketeers had nine shots on goal in the game, while Sioux City had seven.

Just over two minutes into the second period, Fargo scored again, as Braccini hit his second goal of the game.

Soon after, a massive fight that included nearly every player on the ice led to a lengthy delay, and the ejection of several players, including Fargo starting goalie Brennan Boynton.

Once play resumed, Sioux City scored its first goal of the day at the 10:56 mark, as Ethan Edwards slapped it in to put the score at 4-1 in favor of Fargo.

But before the second period ended, Fargo snagged another score as Braccini scored his third goal of the day. After two, Fargo led Sioux City, 5-1.

While fighting is not encouraged in the USHL, head coach Luke Strand admitted that, down by four goals, the second-period scrap may have done some good for his team as they attempted to battle back from a four-goal deficit.