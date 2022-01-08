WATCH NOW: Sioux City Musketeers head coach Luke Strand reaches win No. 200

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers 4-3 win on Friday night over Lincoln wasn’t just a normal victory. It turned into a night that Musketeers’ head coach Luke Strand won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

After the Musketeers finished off the Stars, the team brought its three “Stars of the Game” back onto the ice for an encore from the home crowd. First up was Dylan James, who scored a go-ahead goal for the Musketeers late in the first period.

Second was Charlie Schoen, who finished with three assists on the night.

Last onto the ice was Strand, who had just clinched his 200th regular season victory as head coach of the Musketeers.

For Strand, the win was a special accomplishment, and one that he doesn’t take lightly.

It was also a bit of a surprise.

Strand said that he didn’t know the milestone was coming, but after watching his team take down Lincoln for their first win of 2022, he had a smile on his face in the post-game locker room.

Back when he was first hired to coach the team in 2009, Strand never expected to win this many games in Sioux City.

His first stint with the team lasted two years before he was fired following the 2011 season. The second Strand era, which began in July of 2017, has been a lot more successful.

“I have a firm belief that if you haven’t been fired, you haven’t coached,” Strand said with a smile. “That’s part of what it is. I love our ownership, I love our community, the staffs we’ve had together here have been special, and every player plays a meaningful part.”

In the locker room after Friday's game, he received congratulations from his players and fellow coaches, and then spiked the Musketeers' victory sword to the ground in celebration, much to the delight of his team.

“It’s super special,” Musketeers forward Charlie Schoen said. “He plays a big part in our career, not only on the ice but off the ice. Since we are away from our own homes, he is kind of like a father model to us, and I’m grateful to be here with him. He’s obviously a great coach, and he obviously deserves the amount of wins he has now, and he deserves even more.”

After leaving Sioux City in 2011, Strand spent the next few seasons coaching at the junior league and collegiate levels, and a year scouting for the Calgary Flames. He even spent the 2013-2014 season as the Musketeers’ General Manager, before he was rehired to coach Sioux City in 2017.

Musketeers owner Lloyd Ney has known Strand for many years, and raves about his ability to not only develop NHL worthy hockey players, but good people off the ice as well.

“It’s really special because of the quality of his character,” Ney said. “He is as dedicated to Sioux City as any person I know. When you see the way that he has taken care of the boys he has had every single year, for him to hit a milestone like this is really special.”

Ney said it’s just as important for the team to make the Sioux City players into better husbands, better fathers, and better people as it is to make them into good hockey players, and Strand plays a big part in making that happen.

“He is the heartbeat of this team,” Ney said. “We see it every day. The reason that he is such a special guy for us is because he understands the value of creating better citizens.”

Before the team announced that Strand had reached win No. 200, the Musketeers and Stars played a fierce battle for sole possession of third place in the USHL Western Conference.

The Stars struck first, with a goal from defenseman Joaquim LeMay at the 5:12 mark of the first period. But Sioux City fans didn’t have to wait long for an answer, as Owen McLaughlin tied it up with a hard-fought goal at 9:56, his team-leading 14th goal of the season.

Just over two minutes later, Lincoln took the lead back with a goal from forward Griffin Jurecki. Sioux City then tied it up again with 1:30 on the clock thanks to goal from Griffin Ludtke, and then took the lead with 01.9 seconds left in the first when Dylan James scored with an assist from Charlie Schoen.

At the first intermission, Sioux City had a 3-2 advantage.

The game remained scoreless through the second period and into the third, until Ben Steeves made it a 4-2 game with his 12th goal of the season, assisted by Schoen and Mikey Adamson.

Lincoln scored one more goal in the game at 19:31 in the third period, but when the final horn sounded, the Musketeers came out on top.

Strand has definitely taken advantage of his second chance to coach in Sioux City, with two playoff appearances in the past four years, including a run to the USHL Western Conference Finals in 2021.

For Strand, it meant everything to get another chance to coach the Musketeers.

“I came back as a GM, and went away again for a little time, and then came back as the head coach,” Strand said. “I think the familiarity with the meaning of this community made it the best thing in the world to come back this way.”

He never expected to be in Siouxland for this long, but the Sioux City area now holds a special place in Strand’s heart.

“Siouxland has turned into a new home that I would’ve never guessed was going to be a home,” Strand said. “It’s special. We love it here, the players that come through this door, they’ve got a legacy to live and leave, and I believe in what we do.”

It’s why he keeps coming back.

The Musketeers will play their next game on Saturday at Tyson Events Center, against Fargo.

