WATCH NOW: Sioux City Musketeers introduce Troy G. Ward as new general manager

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers on Thursday put the final missing piece of its front office, and with it, filled the general manager vacancy with Troy G. Ward.

Ward was named as the new Musketeers general manager on the first day of the preseason at IBP Ice Center, replacing former GM Andy Johnson. Johnson left the Musketeers to be a scout for the Los Angeles Kings.

Most recently, Ward was a scout for the Vancouver Canucks.

“Things happen fast in the business of hockey, and I was in a position to be a scout, and I have a bit of history in this league,” Ward said. “I think it’s the grassroots of a lot of people in terms of players, coaches and general managers who have been in the league. I was in the league in 1993 in Dubuque as a coach and a general manager, so I am very fond of the league. I have a ton of respect for the United States Hockey League.”

When Johnson left for the Kings, Ward already had a connection with coach Jason Kersner. Kernser and Ward talked things over, and once the Musketeers received permission from the Canucks to speak with Ward about his services, the interest snowballed from there.

“We are so fortunate to have Troy here," Musketeers coach Jason Kersner said. "He is a longtime friend and a mentor. His experience at all levels of the game ... he's been everywhere. He is a wealth of information."

Along with his experience with the Fighting Saints, Ward also was a head coach and GM with the Madison Capitols. His time with the Capitols was during the 2015-16 season.

Ward hopes his next chapter in the USHL will be a memorable one after the Musketeers won the league championship this past spring.

“Part of the history here in Sioux City made me comfortable,” Ward said. “I think we all understand that it had been 20 years since the Musketeers won (the Clark Cup). We realize how tough the battle is. I think the word I would use is ‘excellence’ from our team to the community, the team to this league and giving it to each other every day. That’s the No. 1 level where I feel the most pressure.”

He’s also coached at the collegiate level, as Ward spent time at the University of Wisconsin and the defending national champion Denver Pioneers.

On the business side of things, Ward has been the Senior VP and Director of Hockey Operations for the ECHL.

“Troy’s wealth of knowledge extends from the bench to the front office,” Musketeers CEO Travis Morgan said. “Hockey isn’t Troy’s passion, it’s his obsession. He makes everyone around him better and I know he will be a huge addition to not only our hockey family, but to the Siouxland community as well.”

Ward is one of two key hires in the offseason for the Musketeers.

Earlier this summer, former coach Luke Strand left the franchise to be an assistant coach at Ohio State University, and that’s where Kersner stepped in.

Ward stepped into the role on the first day of preseason practices. The Musketeers had 25 players on the ice for Day 1 at IBP Ice Center, and the energy level, to be expected, seemed fresh and new.

“Day 1 is like Opening Day,” Kersner said. “It’s new for me, so it’s great to finally be in town and see all the players. I thought the energy level was great. Sioux City had the shortest offseason among all the teams in the USHL, but I think the wait was long enough. Everyone was excited to be back out on the ice.”

Kersner said that 10 out of the 25 guys who reported this week have past playing experience with Sioux City.

“You really rely on your returning guys,” Kersner said. “Having their experience here and their background of what they went through last year is so good for our guys.”