WATCH NOW: Sioux City Musketeers win fifth straight game thanks to two Ben Steeves goals

“I think all we can expect is another national title coming back to Duluth,” Steeves said. “I was watching for about six hours. I was just so relieved when they scored. They had nearly zero mental mistakes almost all five overtimes. It was crazy how solid they were playing. They just play hockey the right way.”

Steeves wasn’t the only one who scored on Wednesday.

The Musketeers put two goals up in the first period, both by Brenden Olson and Joel Maatta.

Olson’s goal came at the 4:42 mark in the opening stanza.

It came on a shorthanded situation. Even though the Musketeers had Ethan Edwards in the penalty box, Maatta had a fastbreak opportunity with just one man to beat between he and the goal.

Burnham blocked Maatta’s shot attempt, but just like in basketball, Olson was there for the rebound and second-chance opportunity.

The puck got kicked out to Olson, and he placed it past Burnham’s reach on his left side to give the Musketeers ahead 1-0.

Nearly 10 minutes later, Maatta got his sixth goal of the season.

There, Bennett Schmiek passed the puck across the ice to Maatta, who simply fired it into the goal without much contest.