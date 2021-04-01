WATCH NOW: Sioux City Musketeers win fifth straight game thanks to two Ben Steeves goals

SIOUX CITY — Ben Steeves is among the many on the Sioux City Musketeers hockey roster pulling his end of the rope, just like in a game of tug-of-war.
Steeves scored two goals on Wednesday night to help the Musketeers win their fifth straight game, a 5-0 decision over Sioux Falls at Tyson Events Center.
“I’m happy for the guys,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. “We had to go play the right way. I think everyone is pulling the rope the same direction, and everyone got their hands on it. It doesn’t matter ice time. It matters that everyone is doing their job. We’re getting good performances from key players.”
Steeves scored both of his goals during the second period.
His first goal came with exactly 15 minutes left in the second period. Steeves received the pass off of a Stampede defender from Daniel Laatsch.
Steeves noticed that Stampede goalkeeper Trent Burnham was playing a little too far from the goal, and shot the puck. Steeves gave the Stampede a shot fake and used his forehand.
Jackson Nieuwendyk had the second assist on the play.
Steeves then scored his second goal with 93 seconds to go before the second intermission.
There, Steeves, a finalist for Mr. Hockey in Minnesota last season, he threw the goal on net and picked the correct corner.
"He's a pretty dynamic scorer," Strand said. "He came off a suspension, and I know he was excited to get back in there. He's got a really good offensive stick. He's a shooter. He has a good awareness of what he does."
Tabor Heaslip had the lone assist on Steeves’ second goal.
Steeves scored his seventh and eighth goals on the year, and was just coming back from a two-game suspension.
Steeves was suspended after hitting a player from behind during a game against Fargo.
“I got a nice, good rest, but also I worked hard all week, and itching to get back,” Steeves said. “It was fun to get back on the ice and win with the guys. You can’t stop playing hard. You have to play physical. You still have to use your body.”
Steeves didn’t get much rest on Saturday night, though.
Steeves committed to Minnesota-Duluth’s hockey program, and the Bulldogs played in a thrilling five-overtime game late Saturday night over North Dakota.
Duluth beat the Fighting Hawks 3-2 in the longest game in NCAA Tournament history, coincidentally, at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Of course, Steeves stayed up to see whether the Bulldogs could clinch their fourth straight trip to the Frozen Four.
“I think all we can expect is another national title coming back to Duluth,” Steeves said. “I was watching for about six hours. I was just so relieved when they scored. They had nearly zero mental mistakes almost all five overtimes. It was crazy how solid they were playing. They just play hockey the right way.”
Steeves wasn’t the only one who scored on Wednesday.
The Musketeers put two goals up in the first period, both by Brenden Olson and Joel Maatta.
Olson’s goal came at the 4:42 mark in the opening stanza.
It came on a shorthanded situation. Even though the Musketeers had Ethan Edwards in the penalty box, Maatta had a fastbreak opportunity with just one man to beat between he and the goal.
Burnham blocked Maatta’s shot attempt, but just like in basketball, Olson was there for the rebound and second-chance opportunity.
The puck got kicked out to Olson, and he placed it past Burnham’s reach on his left side to give the Musketeers ahead 1-0.
Nearly 10 minutes later, Maatta got his sixth goal of the season.
There, Bennett Schmiek passed the puck across the ice to Maatta, who simply fired it into the goal without much contest.
Schmiek scored the fifth goal of the night, and that came in the third period at the 4:02 mark.
Schmiek and Olson were in a 2-on-1 opportunity. Burnham committed to thinking Olson was going to take the shot, but Schmiek was ready on the right side, and took care of business once he got the puck from Olson.
Akira Schmid earned the shutout win. Schmid recorded 22 saves, as 22 of 23 of Sioux Falls’ shots were on goal.
"I thought he stood tall when he needed to there," Strand said.
The Musketeers’ five-game win streak is coming at the right time, and with the win, the Musketeers sit in fourth place in the Western Conference standings with 49 points.
Sioux City is also one point behind third-place Omaha, and four behind No. 2 Tri-City.
“As a coach, you always want to peak at the right time,” Strand said. Hopefully, it doesn’t come back to bite you, and we’re playing our best team hockey right now. They’re playing for each other. They’re not playing with each other; they’re playing for each other.”
Sioux City hosts Lincoln on Friday night at Tyson Events Center.