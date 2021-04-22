WATCH NOW: Sioux City Musketeers win first of pivotal three-game homestand

SIOUX CITY — Patience and perseverance.

Those are two ingredients that have helped the Sioux City Musketeers go after a playoff push with two games to go, and they needed both of those things to beat top-seeded Tri-City on Wednesday night at the Tyson Events Center.

After two scoreless periods between the Storm and Musketeers, Sioux City scored all three of its goals in the final 10 minutes, 25 seconds to jump back into fourth place in the United States Hockey League Western Conference standings with a 3-0 win.

Sioux City woke up Thursday morning sitting in third place, ahead of a tie with Omaha. Both the Lancers and Musketeers have a points percentage of .578.

If that playoff picture holds, Sioux City would travel to Fargo for the conference semifinals. Omaha and Tri-City would be the No. 1 vs. No. 4 matchup, should the standings hold suit between now and Saturday.

Brenden Olson scored the first goal of the game, and it came on a backhanded shot around a couple of Storm defenders.

Shai Buium set up the play by skating with the puck behind the net.

Buium passed the puck to the center of the ice near the net, and it deflected off of Storm defensemen Mason Wheeler.