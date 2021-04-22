 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Sioux City Musketeers win first of pivotal three-game homestand
USHL

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Musketeers win first of pivotal three-game homestand

Musketeers defeat Tri-City Storm

Musketeers' Carter Loney keeps the puck away from Tri-City Storm's Cole O'Hara, behind, and Steven Bellini, right, during Sioux CIty Musketeers vs Tri-City Storm hockey action, Wednesday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 21, 2021.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — Patience and perseverance.

Those are two ingredients that have helped the Sioux City Musketeers go after a playoff push with two games to go, and they needed both of those things to beat top-seeded Tri-City on Wednesday night at the Tyson Events Center.

After two scoreless periods between the Storm and Musketeers, Sioux City scored all three of its goals in the final 10 minutes, 25 seconds to jump back into fourth place in the United States Hockey League Western Conference standings with a 3-0 win.

Sioux City woke up Thursday morning sitting in third place, ahead of a tie with Omaha. Both the Lancers and Musketeers have a points percentage of .578.

If that playoff picture holds, Sioux City would travel to Fargo for the conference semifinals. Omaha and Tri-City would be the No. 1 vs. No. 4 matchup, should the standings hold suit between now and Saturday.

Brenden Olson scored the first goal of the game, and it came on a backhanded shot around a couple of Storm defenders.

Shai Buium set up the play by skating with the puck behind the net.

Buium passed the puck to the center of the ice near the net, and it deflected off of Storm defensemen Mason Wheeler.

The puck went right to Olson’s stick, and Olson was able to find a small opening, thanks to a basketball-like screen from Bennett Schmiek.

Schmiek’s screen helped Olson back hand the puck past Tri-City goalie Chase Clark.

“The puck was moving around and the puck kind of slid out and I grabbed it on my backhand,” Olson said. “I did what I did to get into the net. It was a good one. I’m just so blessed to be a part of this team, and just to have this opportunity to play with these guys. It’s incredible what we can do when everyone is pulling the rope in the same direction.”

Sioux City Musketeers defeat Tri-City Storm 3-1.

Brian Carrabes had a goal with 4:29 remaining and Chase Bradley got an empty-net goal with 61 seconds remaining in the game.

This story will be updated. 

