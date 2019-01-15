WATERLOO, Iowa | Lately, the schedule has been difficult for the Sioux City Musketeers.
Throughout the month, the Musketeers have faced opponents well-over .500. Yet, Coach Luke Strand’s squad knows that in order to become the best, they must be able to defeat the best.
Tuesday night, Matej Blumel scored two goals for the Waterloo Blackhawks. Goaltender Jared Moe stopped each of the 21 shots he faced in a 4-0 United States Hockey League win over the Musketeers at Young Arena.
Moe, now 2-1 against the Musketeers this season, became the first USHL goalie to post a shutout over Sioux City. Waterloo (20-10-4), third in the Western Conference with 44 points, ended a three-game losing streak.
Blumel has six goals and two assists against Sioux City this season. He moved to second among USHL scorers with 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists), one point behind Youngstown’s Brett Murray, who scored a goal in Tuesday’s 11-3 loss to Team USA.
Sioux City slipped to 17-10-5 after its second straight loss. It was a good night for the Musketeers’ penalty kill, which stopped two Waterloo power-play chances, one in each the second and third periods.
Waterloo leads the USHL with a 28.8 percent power play, but has been unable to score in each of its last 17 chances during its last four games.
Sioux City’s penalty kill has stopped 10 of 11 chances against Waterloo this season.
The Musketeers will continue their road trip with Friday’s action at Madison and Saturday’s contest at Chicago.