Waterloo forces Game 3 in Western Conference semifinals with win against Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — Luke Strand said on Sunday that the Sioux City Musketeers simply didn’t empty the tank against the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Because of that, the Musketeers are forced to play a do-or-die Game 3 on Tuesday.

Waterloo scored in each of the first two periods in Game 2 of the Clark Cup Western Conference semifinals, and its defense held the Muskies to one early goal to take the 2-1 win on the road at Tyson Events Center.

“Our entire group didn’t come to get the job done,” said Strand, the Musketeers coach. “I’ve seen us play harder. We have to create our own fortune and get to work.”

The Musketeers’ fortune started out well in the first period, as Ben Steeves scored his second playoff goal of the season.

It came on a 5-on-3 power play opportunity after Waterloo’s John Waldron was penalized for two minutes because of boarding, then 50 seconds later, Cooper Wylie was put in the penalty box for two minutes because of high sticking.

With one minute left in the power play on Waldron’s penalty, the Musketeers had the puck starting on the left side on Damien Carfagna’s stick. He passed it to Owen McLaughlin, who then quickly took the puck to the right side of the rink, where Steeves set up.

Steeves one-timed the puck from the right-hand face-off circle, and fired it past Waterloo goaltender Emmett Crouteau.

Steeves likes to shoot from that spot, and that shot equated to his 41st goal in the regular season and playoffs.

Crouteau, however, went on to save the next 23 shot attempts on goal. He already had one save before surrendering Steeves’ goal.

The Black Hawks’ defense held Sioux City to 11 shots in the second and third periods combined.

That included Sioux City having a 6-on-5 opportunity in the final 90 seconds after Strand took Alex Tracy out of goal.

“If we could keep them from shooting the puck, keep them from shooting less goals, that was big,” Black Hawks coach Matt Smaby said. “They’re going to get their chances. We just have to minimize the big ones. I thought we did a good job of not giving up too many big ones.”

The Musketeers had some urgency during that stretch, but Strand would have liked to have seen it for the whole 60-minute game.

“They’re 16 to 20 years old, and when your back isn’t against the wall, you don’t play like your back is against the wall,” Strand said. “When your back is against the wall, you play like your back is against the wall. For 62 games, I think we’ve played really hard. We just didn’t get it done the way we wanted to.”

Waterloo tied the game at the 9:52 mark of the first period from Ray Fust.

Then, in the second period, assistant captain Tucker Ness picked up a rebound off a Tracy save and shot it past the Sioux City goalie top-shelf to take the lead.

“We tried to get a little bit of movement up top,” Smaby said. “There was a bit of a breakdown and the puck laid there and it was a nice shot under the bar.”

That goal came on a power play, as Owen Fowler was called for slashing at the 14:26 mark. The Musketeers were called for four penalties during the second period, even though Waterloo played a little rough during the final 30 minutes of the contest.

“I’m proud of the guys for sticking with it,” Smaby said. “Sometimes it’s hard for us to put the puck in the back of the net, but at key times, we found a way to do it. I thought we got a little slow, and there were some spots where we got momentum going at the end of the first and carried that through.”

Even though there will be a Game 3 at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Tyson Events Center, Strand said there won’t be any lineup or scheme changes going into the do-or-die game. The Musketeers have proven this year they can win — all they need is one more to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

“We have the right guys in the building,” Strand said. “They love each other. We take care of each other. Now it’s time to just go do what we need to do.”

Before the puck drops on Tuesday night, though, the USHL will host its Phase I and Phase II Drafts on Monday and Tuesday.

Phase I consists of 10 rounds of “Futures” age players, who will be under-17 players for the next season.

The first phase of the draft begins at noon Monday, and the Musketeers’ first pick comes at No. 13.

