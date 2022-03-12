Waterloo gets road 4-3 road win over Sioux City in OT

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers lost in overtime on Friday night to the Waterloo Black Hawks, 3-2.

The Musketeers saw themselves down 2-0 at the second intermission, but scored twice in the final 20 minutes of regulation to tie the game.

Ben Steeves scored 62 seconds into the period to put the Muskies on the board. His 26th goal was assisted by Damien Carfagna and Griffin Ludtke.

Then, Sioux City tied the game at the 17-minute, 22-second mark on Owen McLaughlin's 22nd goal of the season.

That goal came on a power play opportunity. McLaughlin got the puck and fired it from the left-hand face-off circle to tie the game. Carfagna and Steeves had assists on that play.

Waterloo's Jacob Jeanette scored his fifth goal of the season in overtime, and it came 93 seconds into the extra frame. Mason McCormick and Tucker Ness assisted on the game winner.

Sioux City dominated the shot department, as it took 40 on the night. The Muskies outshot the Black Hawks 40-13 in the game, and 15-1 in the third period alone.

Alex Tracy had 10 saves, being in the goal for 61:33.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0