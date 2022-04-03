"We’ve really become a family': High-flying Sioux City wins ninth straight game

SIOUX CITY — Whether you are The Beatles or the Sioux City Musketeers, nine is a special number.

The Musketeers claimed their ninth consecutive United States Hockey League win and finished off a perfect weekend of hockey on Sunday at Tyson Events Center, as the team reeled off yet another dominant victory in an 8-1 shellacking of Sioux Falls.

Sioux City controlled the game from start to finish, with four goals in the first period against the Stampede, two in the second period, and two more in the third. On the weekend, Sioux City outscored its opponents by a scoring margin of 20-6, after beating Lincoln on Friday and Saturday by scores of 7-4 and 5-1.

With a nine game winning streak and seven games to go until the start of the USHL playoffs, the Musketeers are riding high.

“I feel like we’re really clicking as a team,” forward Charlie Schoen said. “Guys are kind of filling in their roles and doing a really good job at that. We’re excited right now, but we’re not going to be too excited about, we’ve got to take it day by day.”

Schoen came away with a pair of first period goals against the Stampede, along with one assist. Dylan James, who had four goals against Lincoln on Friday, added two more to push his weekend total to seven.

Schoen’s pair of goals got the scoring started for the Musketeers at 1:51 and 5:12 in the first period. Dylan Gratton then scored at 9:51 to make it a 3-0 game, with Schoen providing the assist.

James then scored his first goal of the night at 16:45 to push the Muskies lead to four, with assists from Ben Steeves and Owen McLaughlin.

In the second, Ben Doran scored with assists from Steeves and Sam Deckhut to make it 5-0, and James extended the Sioux City lead to six with his seventh goal of the weekend.

After Maddox Fleming got Sioux Falls on the board with a goal early in the third, Bennett Schimek and Grant Slukynsky added two more for the Musketeers to complete the weekend sweep.

Slukynsky's goal came at 19:47 in the third, just 13 seconds before the final horn sounded.

Along with his two goals, James had two assists in Sunday’s game, to push his weekend points total to nine, the most successful hockey weekend that James can ever remember having.

“I’ve never had a four goal game in itself, but I feel that is more the team,” James said. “We’re playing a team game, we’re playing a good game, and I’m just getting lucky and being in good spots.”

To head coach Luke Strand, this particular crop of Muskies is something special.

“We have great humans,” Strand said. “The quality of the competitor and the quality of the person adds to it. I do think they’ve done a great job with (Carfagna), with (Fowler) coming in, and (defenseman) Will Smith coming in. I think they’ve done a great job with it, and they just get tighter every day.”

The full group of current Sioux City players came together in February, when the team acquired forward Owen Fowler from Omaha and defenseman Damien Carfagna from Green Bay.

Whenever a trade is made, Strand said that there is always a bit of worry a new presence might throw things off in the clubhouse, and disrupt whatever bit of precious mojo that a team has.

That doesn’t seem to be the case when it comes to the Musketeers. If anything, the opposite has happened. The mojo has only been strengthened.

“I just feel like we’ve really become a family,” Schoen said. “Not that we weren’t close before, but for some reason this locker room just feels tight, and I feel like we really believe that we have a special group. That doesn’t happen very often.”

Since acquiring Carfagna on Feb. 25 to complete the complete team’s 2022 roster puzzle, the Musketeers have gone 12-2, and are 4.5 games back of first-place Tri-City in the USHL Western Conference standings.

Their next opponent on the schedule? Tri-City, who the Musketeers will play three times on the road this coming weekend.

“We’ve got Tri-City three straight here coming up, and we just want to make sure we’re playing our best hockey at the most important time of the year. That’s going to be upcoming here,” Strand said.

"Our league is good, so I think everybody feels they can walk in and beat somebody every single night.”

Against Tri-City, the Musketeers will be facing a team with the best record in the USHL at 41-10, with two of the top five scorers in the league in forward Jeremy Wilmer and defenseman Mitchell Miller.

Rather than be intimidated by the Storm’s impressive record, the Musketeers go into the crucial series with plenty of confidence on their side.

A nine game winning streak will do that for you.

“It seems like everyone is feeling good about their game, and that is huge,” James said. “There is no selfishness on this team, and that’ll help you win games.”

Sioux City will play at Tri-City on Friday, at 7:05 p.m.

