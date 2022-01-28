William Smith showcases his speed as newest member of Musketeers

SIOUX CITY — William Smith’s quick transition has helped the newest member of the Sioux City Musketeers, both on and off the ice.

The Musketeers welcomed the Canadian defenseman with open arms, and over the last three games, Smith has scored two points. Both of those points came off assists.

Smith — a Toronto, Ontario, native who is also a University of Massachusetts hockey recruit — arrived in the area after playing with the Aurora Tigers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League, where he racked up 25 points in 30 games this season before coming down to Sioux City.

Smith and the Musketeers will continue their journey together with a 7:05 p.m. home game Friday against Sioux Falls.

“I’m just out there trying hard every shift,” Smith said. “I bring a two-way game, and I can contribute both offensively and defensively.”

Smith simply wanted to come play some more hockey. The OJHL has been on pause since Jan. 5, and the league will resume play Tuesday.

The Musketeers acquired Smith as a non-drafted player, and according to coach Luke Strand, Smith was a speedy skater who was on the Musketeers’ radar.

Since Canadian teams weren’t able to play many games over the last couple seasons because of the pandemic, and that forced Smith to slide off some radars, especially in the USHL.

Strand and the rest of the Musketeers’ front office knew about him, and brought him in to gain both experience and depth.

Strand expected Smith to be high on the USHL Draft list later this spring.

“We get ahead of that curve,” Strand said. “He can get games under his belt that will make him more successful a year from now. He also brings depth. No one had a book on him and it turned out to be our favor when he went hunting for defensemen. Essentially, it circumvented the draft to get a player now and he’s not going to UMass next year.”

If Smith plays well enough, Strand predicted that Smith could be an NHL Draft pick down the road.

Strand was impressed with how much more competitive Smith was on tape and over his short three-game stint so far with the Musketeers.

“He uses his speed to close people defensively, and I think he can recover,” Strand said. “If he does make a bad read, he can move quickly and make good of it. That’s important.”

Smith’s speed on the ice is a key reason why Strand spoke highly of him.

When Smith was in the OJHL, he was able to get pucks “south to north” pretty quickly. He said he was able to get the puck at the blue line and was able to make a play with his quickness.

In the three games in the USHL, however, he has noticed skaters have been quicker than the ones he played with up north.

“I need to work on a lot of the little things,” Smith said. “I need to work on moving pucks up ice and having my head up when I’m walking the line.”

Smith brings that level of competitiveness with the defensemen group, and Strand thinks Smith coming over will strengthen not only the level of play, but the bond among the defensemen.

“Internal competition is always premium,” Strand said. “If you are short back there, it’s the hardest spot to overcome a shortage. We knew William would be ready to play.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.