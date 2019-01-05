YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio | Youngstown scored late and early while skating to a 4-3 United States Hockey League victory over the Sioux City Musketeers Saturday night at the Covelli Centre.
Connor MacEachern’s second goal of the game with 15 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game into overtime. The Phantoms improved their overtime record to 3-0 when Steven Holtz scored, 40 seconds into the extra session.
Holtz scored on assists from Brett Murray and Jake Malone. Malone, who turned in three goals and an assist in Friday night’s 5-3 win over the Musketeers, has scored in each of his last six games while Murray, who had a goal and four assists in the weekend sweep, has an 11-game scoring streak.
Sioux City (16-8-4), which lost a 3-1 second period lead, slipped to fifth in the Western Conference, collecting only one of a possible four points on the weekend. Sioux Falls (17-9-3) moved up to fourth following a 3-2 win over Des Moines.
Parker Ford snapped a 1-all tie on a goal halfway through the second period. Ford’s 13th goal of the season was assisted by Matthew Miller and Marcus Kallionkieli. Miller had assisted as well on Albin Nilsson’s first-period goal while Kallionkieli was coming off a 2-goal, 1-assist Friday night.
Two minutes later, Brady Smith gave the Musketeers the two-goal advantage.
Youngstown (14-12-3), which has won four of its last five games, moved into a two-way tie with Cedar Rapids. The Phantoms trailed by just a goal when they pulled rookie goaltender Chad Veltri and used an extra attacker for two minutes in search of the tying goal.
Sioux City played for the ninth straight game without one of its leading scorers in Bobby Brink (15 goals, 18 assists). Brink, who was named the most valuable player of the World Junior A Challenge, has missed the last five games with an ankle injury.
The Musketeers will continue their road January with Thursday night’s game at Fargo. This is the makeup of a game which was postponed on Dec. 28.
It will be the first two straight nights at Fargo for Coach Luke Strand’s squad. Next Saturday, the Musketeers will play at Sioux Falls.