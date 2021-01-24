PREP HOCKEY: Metros, Oak Leafs split weekend tilt

DES MOINES — The Sioux City Metros hockey team allowed three goals in the third period on Sunday en route to a 3-2 loss to the Des Moines Oak Leafs.

The Metros scored both of their goals in the first period. Drake Anderson scored the first goal at the 1 minute, 49 second mark of the game. Kolton Kane and Carter Johnson had the assists on the play.

Seven minutes and two seconds later, Kai Barner scored the second goal for the Metros. Kane also had an assist on Barner's goal. Tyler Ownby had the other assist.

Quinn Glock, Landon Kooker and Carson Clemmensen each scored goals for the Oak Leafs in the third period.

Lochlin Jackson had 35 saves as the Musketeers goaltender.

The Metros didn't come away empty-handed over the weekend. Sioux City won 2-1 over the Oak Leafs on Saturday night.

Chase Mann scored the game-winning goal in the second period. Mann's goal came on a power play at the one-minute mark. Cade Hesse and Ownby had assists.

Brenden Lynch scored early in the first period, giving the Metros the lead. Carter Johnson had the assist.

Jackson collected 34 saves in Saturday's win.

