VICTORIA, British Columbia | Klim Kostin scored two goals while leading Russia to an 8-3 win over Slovakia Wednesday night in a quarterfinal game at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Juniors Tournament at the Rogers Centre.
Kostin scored the first two goals of the second period, seven minutes apart, that enabled Russia to stretch a 4-0 lead that occurred in the first period. Among the two players who assisted on Kostin’s goals was Grigori Denisenko, who finished the quarterfinal with a goal and two assists.
Slovakia trailed 7-0 when Martin Pospisil, a center from the United States Hockey League’s Sioux City Musketeers, assisted on Martin Fehervary’s goal 3:35 into the third period.
Pospisil currently is in a five-way tie for third among USHL scorers with 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists). The only Slovakian who plays in the USHL, Pospisil has turned in two assists during the IIHF Worlds.
Fehervary later assisted on goals a minute and three seconds apart from Milos Roman and Michal Ivan.