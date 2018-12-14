BONNYVILLE, Alberta -- Ivan Rogov’s goal into an empty net with 55 seconds left in the third period snapped a tie and gave Russia a 4-3 win over the United States during preliminary action in the World Junior A Challenge Friday afternoon at R.J. Lalonde Arena.
Russia, en route to completing preliminary play with a 4-0 record, outscored Coach Anthony Noreen’s squad of United States Hockey League players 3-1 in the third period. Dmitrii Sheshin gave Russia a 3-2 lead with a goal 55 seconds into the third period.
Forward Parker Ford, one of three Sioux City Musketeers on the 22-man roster, tied the game 3-3 when he scored at the 5:11 mark of the third period. It was the second goal of the WJAC for Ford, a Providence recruit who was assisted on the man-advantage goal by his Musketeer teammates, forward Bobby Brink and defenseman Luke Johnson.
During a tense semifinal that featured three ties and two lead changes, the U.S. took a 2-1 lead as Johnson scored his first goal of the tournament with 2:11 left in the second period. Johnson, still the USHL’s second-leading defenseman scorer with 19 points (2 goals, 17 assists) was assisted on the goal by Brink and Zac Jones of the Tri-City Storm.
Brink, the USHL’s scoring leader with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists), has one goal and five assists in the WJAC.
The U.S., which also received a first-period goal from Ryan O’Reilly (Fargo Force) concluded preliminary play with a 2-1-1 record.
Nevertheless, the Americans are still alive in the tournament and will compete in Saturday’s semifinals. Semifinal pairings were not determined when the Journal went to press.
The bronze medal and gold medal games will be played Sunday. Each of these two games will be contested at R.J. Lalonde Arena.