SIOUX CITY METROS

Sioux City Metros fall to Kansas City

Metros

KANSAS CITY-- The Kansas City Jets defeated the Sioux City Metros on Sunday, 4-1, as the Jets responded to Sioux City's opening goal with four consecutive scores. 

Sioux City's Drake Anderson scored the first goal of the game at 6:49, with assists from Cash Frigge and Colin Andre. 

After that, the game was all Jets. Kansas City's William Biggar tied the game with a goal at 13:47. The Jets took the 2-1 lead in the second when Brent Maddox and Justin Stetzler combined to give Cody Schmitz a goal at 15:52. 

In the third period, Biggar scored again, along with Jacob Hall, to secure the victory for K.C. 

Kansas City out-shot Sioux City in the game, 26-20. 

