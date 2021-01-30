Sioux City Metros lose 5-3 to Kansas City

SIOUX CITY — Kansas City jumped out to a 2-0 lead Saturday against the Sioux City Metros at IBP Ice Center, and that proved to be the difference in a 5-3 Metros loss.

Mason Johnston and Caleb Schmitz scored the first two goals for the Jets, and both goals came on power play opportunities.

Sioux City's first goal came on a power play in the first period. Tyler Ownby scored that goal and it came at the 13-minute, 26-second mark. Ethan Burge and Kolton Kane each had assists.

The Jets then reeled off three straight goals from the second period to the third period.

The Metros scored twice more in the third period off goals form Kai Barner and Colin Andre.

