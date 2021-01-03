 Skip to main content
Sioux City Metros lose to Waterloo
PREP HOCKEY

Sioux City Metros lose to Waterloo

SIOUX CITY — The Waterloo Warriors jumped out to an early 4-1 lead Sunday to beat the Sioux City Metros by a score of 8-2. 

The Metros did score a goal in the middle of the first period, as Drake Anderson scored 4 minutes, 1 second into the game. Chase Mann and Cade Hesse had assists on Anderson's goal. 

Waterloo had already scored twice in the first 129 seconds of the contest. 

The Warriors scored six consecutive goals after Anderson's goal over the next 49 minutes. Casey Winders, who scored a hat trick in the win, scored twice in the six-goal rally. 

Sioux City's second goal came with 4:36 left. Chase Mann had that goal, and Anderson had the assist. 

The Metros used two goalkeepers in the loss. Keegan Devries allowed six goals in 36 minutes, and he also had 22 saves. 

Lochlin Jackson had one save and one allowed goal in the final 14 minutes. 

