WEST DES MOINES -- The Sioux City Metros' bid for the Midwest High School Hockey League championship begins Friday.

The Metros, the No. 4 seed in the eight-team postseaon tournament, meet No. 5 seed Lincoln Stars at 11 a.m. Friday at the MidAmerican Energy RecPlex in West Des Moines.

The winner of the Sioux City-Lincoln quarterfinal match will meet the victor of the #1 seeed Kansas City Jets and #8 seed Des Moines Capitals quarterfinal in a semifinal match at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

In the other side of the bracket, #3 seed Omaha will face $6 seed Mason City in one quarterfinal Friday, while the #2 seed Des Moines Oak Leafs will meet #7 seed Dubuque in the other semifinal.

Faceoff for the championship game is set for 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The Metros, who were first in the regular season standings at the holiday break, finished fourth with a 21-9-1-1 record, for 44 points. Kansas City, the defending postseason champion, finished first with a 30-2 mark, for 60 points.

Junior forward Nate Solma leads the Metros in scoring with 35 goals and 57 points. Senior defensiveman Joe Hope had seven goals, 30 assists and 37 points. Junior defensiveman Grant Harder finished with 20 goals, 21 assists and 41 points.

Solma, Hope and Harder were named to the MHSHL All-Star Team, while Hope was the Metro's lone selection to the 2022-23 All-League Team.

Junior goalie Lochin Jackson has 21 wins.

The Metros players hail from high schools in Sioux City and surrounding cities in Siouxland.