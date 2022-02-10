 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP HOCKEY

Sioux City Metros pepper Fremont on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Metros hockey team peppered the net on Wednesday, and it beat Fremont 11-1 at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. 

The Metros led Fremont 6-0 at the end of the first period. Drake Anderson scored two of those six goals, including the first one on the night. 

His first goal came 79 seconds into the game, and his second one came at the 11-minute, 16-second mark. 

The other four scorers were Brenden Lynch, Chase Mann, Nathan Solma and George Johnson had a power-play goal. 

Johnson's power-play goal came with 3:03 left in the first period. Solma and Anderson had assists on the play. 

Cash Frigge, Mann and Grant Harder scored four goals in the second period, and that jumped their lead to 10-0 at the intermission. 

Anderson completed the hat trick less than 90 seconds into the third period. Karson Fitch had the assist. 

Fremont took just 10 shots, and goalie Lochlin Jackson saved nine of them. 

