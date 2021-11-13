Sioux City Metros score four consecutive goals to beat Quad-City

SIOUX CITY — It's not how you start, but how you finish.

That was the mindset of the Sioux City Metros hockey team on Saturday, beating Quad-City 4-2 at IBP Ice Center.

The Blues scored first in the first period, as Dylan Cutkomp found the back of the net at the 2-minute, 8-second mark. Camden Docherty had the assist.

The Blues doubled their lead early in the second period, as Jack James scored 88 seconds in. Bleu Beckwith and Charles Eaton had the assists there.

Then, the Metros scored four straight goals to claim the win.

Brenden Lynch got the scoring started for the Metros. He scored at the 13:19 mark of the second period, and Joseph Hope had the assist.

Then, Nathan Solma tied the game 1:52 after Lynch's goal. Lynch had the assist.

Chase Mann put the Metros up for good, as he shot in past Blues goalie Riley Stirrett. Mann's goal was unassisted, and it came when the Metros were short-handed.

The Metros' fourth goal came at the 16:58 mark of the third period, as Lynch scored on an empty net.

Bishop Heelan High School sophomore Lochlin Jackson played goalie for the Metros. Jackson had 15 saves on 17 shots. He played 51 minutes in goal.

On Friday night, the Metros traveled to Omaha. they beat the Junior Lancers, 4-1.

Just like in the game on Saturday, the Junior Lancers scored first. Michael Chase lit the lamp first, scoring 99 seconds into the game.

Mann scored at the 12:39 mark to tie the game.

There was no scoring in the second period.

Karson Fitch gave the Metros the lead with a goal at 5:43. Colin Andre had the assist.

Mann scored his second goal of the night at 16:03, wtih the assist from Caiden Patrick.

Nathan Solma added the insurance goal at 16:!5. Lynch had the assist.

