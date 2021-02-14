 Skip to main content
Sioux City's Brenden Lynch scores twice in Metros win
PREP HOCKEY

Sioux City's Brenden Lynch scores twice in Metros win

SIOUX CITY — Brenden Lynch scored two goals on Sunday morning to help the Sioux City Metros get a 5-0 win over Ames. 

Lynch scored a goal in the second and third period. 

His first goal came at the 11-minute, 19-second mark. Drake Anderson and Landon Topf had assists on that scoring play. 

Lynch's second goal came at the 3:53 mark of the final period, and Topf had the assist there. 

George Johnson opened up the scoring in the first period, and his goal came at 15:24. Carter Johnson helped out with George's goal. 

Topf scored a goal in the second period. His goal came 7:04 in the second period. 

Kai Barner scored a power-play goal in the second frame. 

