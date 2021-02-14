Sioux City's Brenden Lynch scores twice in Metros win

SIOUX CITY — Brenden Lynch scored two goals on Sunday morning to help the Sioux City Metros get a 5-0 win over Ames.

Lynch scored a goal in the second and third period.

His first goal came at the 11-minute, 19-second mark. Drake Anderson and Landon Topf had assists on that scoring play.

Lynch's second goal came at the 3:53 mark of the final period, and Topf had the assist there.

George Johnson opened up the scoring in the first period, and his goal came at 15:24. Carter Johnson helped out with George's goal.

Topf scored a goal in the second period. His goal came 7:04 in the second period.

Kai Barner scored a power-play goal in the second frame.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0