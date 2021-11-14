Sioux City's Nathan Solma scores four goals Sunday for Metros

SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School sophomore Nathan Solma scored four goals for the Sioux City Metros hockey team on Sunday, leading the Metros to an 8-0 win over the Quad-City Blues at IBP Ice Center.

Solma scored in each of three periods.

Solma's first goal came at the 3-minute, 30-second mark of the first period, and that gave the Metros a 1-0 lead. Even though the Metros won all three games this weekend, Sunday was the only instance where the Metros scored first.

Brenden Lynch had the assist on Solma's first goal.

A little over three minutes later, Solma scored his second goal of the morning, and that was a short-handed goal that came unassisted.

Colin Andre and Chase Mann also scored during the first period.

Mann assisted Solma's third goal, which came at the 13:33 mark of the second period. Mann also assisted on Lynch's goal that happened during the second.

Solma completed his quartet of goals late in the third period, and that was when the Metros were short-handed. Cash Frigge had the assist there.

Grant Harder scored the Metros' final goal at the 15:55 mark. Max Barker had the assist.

The Blues put 22 shots on Metros goalie Lochlin Jackson. He had 22 saves.

