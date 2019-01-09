LINCOLN | Ethan Phillips and Brady Meyer each recorded a goal and an assist while leading Team West to a 5-3 win over Team East during the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game Tuesday night at Icebox Arena.
Phillips, who plays for the Sioux Falls Stampede, was named Team West’s most valuable player. He scored the game’s first goal at the 12:40 mark of the first period and then assisted on a second-period goal from Meyer (Des Moines Buccaneers) good for a 3-0 lead.
Robert Mastrosimone (Chicago Steel) scored two goals for Team East, one in both the second and third periods. Mastrosimone was named Team East’s most valuable player.
Coach Luke Strand’s Sioux City Musketeers had three representatives, including goaltender Ben Kraws, who was credited with the win in relief of starter Isaiah Saville (Tri-City). Kraws converted 16 of 18 save attempts in 30 minutes and 41 seconds of action.
Defenseman Luke Johnson and forward Marcus Kallionkieli also represented the Musketeers in the game.
Team West has won two of the last three USHL/NHL Top Prospect Games. However, Team East still leads the series, 4-3.