VANCOUVER, British Columbia | Former Sioux City Musketeer Eeli Tolvanen delivered two assists Saturday night while helping Finland to a 5-1 win over Slovakia in a Group B preliminary game at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship at Save-On Foods Memorial Centre.
Tolvanen, who had career totals (regular season) of 47 goals and 45 assists while playing for the Musketeers from 2015-17, assisted on a goal from Henri Jokiharju, one of two goals for Finland in the first period. Tolvanen also assisted on a third-period goal from Oskari Laaksonen.
Tolvanen, who contributed five goals and five assists in the Musketeers’ Clark Cup Playoff run of 2017, has played in each of Finland’s three games at the IIHF World Juniors. He was unable to score in Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Sweden as well as Friday’s 5-0 rout of Kazakhstan.
Tolvanen was a first-round pick (30th overall) of the Nashville Predators in the 2017 NHL Draft. He has one goal and one assist for the Predators in four games this season.
Tolvanen also has four goals and eight assists for the Predators’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals. There, he has played 24 games.
Roman Milos pulled Slovakia within 4-1 with a second-period.
For the third straight game, center Martin Pospisil of the Musketeers was unable to score for Slovakia. Pospisil, who has 11 goals and 23 assists for Coach Luke Strand’s squad, is one of five players tied for the United States Hockey League scoring lead with 34 points.
Slovakia took an 0-3 record into Sunday night’s Group B game against Kazakhstan (0-2).
Finland (2-1) is idle until Monday when it faces the United States (2-0-1).